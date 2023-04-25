These San Antonio bars and restaurants are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with epic fiestas

click to enlarge
The annual celebration of Mexican independence is upon us, and San Antonio’s bars and restaurants are gearing up to commemorate Cinco de Mayo in a big way. Whether you’re looking for live music, drink specials or new twists on margaritas, here are eight options for a May 5 outing.
Costa Pacifica’s
May 5 deals include $8 jumbo margaritas, $5 tequila shots from three sponsors and tequila flights. The Mexican seafood spot is even ensuring all diners get their margs in a timely fashion by enlisting the help of two mobile tequila bars to prepare. The restaurant also will host two food stands serving tacos on the patio as well as its full menu. Mariachis will provide the soundtrack for the evening. 434 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 2101, (210) 794-9970, costapacificausa.com.
Smashin’ Crab
will offer drink specials all day at its San Antonio locations: $7 margaritas from 3-6 p.m. and $22 margarita flights all day. Multiple locations, smashincrab.com.
Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails
at downtown’s Hotel Contessa will offer $5 house margaritas all day. Guests are also invited to practice their gritos
with a live mariachi band starting around 6 p.m. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com.
Free Roam Brewing
in Boerne will host a paint night led by artist Claire Altree. Attendees will decorate Frida Kahlo-inspired nesting dolls while they sip and eat in the beer garden. Tickets run $35 and include all supplies. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the class begins at 6:30 p.m. 325 S. Main St., (830) 582-9741, freeroambrewing.com.
Taco Haven Southtown
will host the Top Shelf Band and offer yet-to-be-determined drink specials from 8 p.m.-midnight. Be prepared to pay a $5 cover to get in on the fun. 1032 S. Presa St., (210) 533-2171, tacohaven.info.
The Rustic
will offer free live music along with drink specials and themed food items all day. Drink specials include $5 margaritas, $5 Dos Equis drafts and $20 Dos Equis beer buckets. 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com/san-antonio
.
will offer $7 Dos Sauza margaritas from 4-7 p.m. as well as a brand-new Rock & Rita cocktail made with Teremana Reposado, Grand Marnier, orange, agave and lime. Diners also can snag half-price bar bites such as its trio of dips and chips and chicken quesadillas. 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 22100, (726) 900-7500, barlouie.com.
Twin Peaks
locations in San Antonio will offer deep discounts on micheladas, house margaritas and Mexican candy shots. Certain cocktails made premium tequilas — think Dobel Diamanté, Herradura Reposado and Don Julio — will be priced under $10. Beer drinkers can take advantage of $16 Corona, Dos Equis or Modelo buckets. Multiple locations, twinpeaksrestaurant.com
.
