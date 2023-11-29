These San Antonio bars and restaurants are holding holiday-themed pop-ups

Good news for those in the latter camp: an array of San Antonio drinking and dining spots are kicking off the season with holiday-themed pop-ups featuring anything from Christmas carols to dog adoptions. What follows is a partial list of those getting the party started.
The Artisan Craft Bar will host nonprofit acting troupe Inebriated Shakespeare as its members act out a merry, slightly sauced rendition of Ian Doescher’s William Shakespeare’s Christmas Carol over five Friday nights. On Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, the troupe will take over the East Side venue, performing the abridged play — with some adult beverages thrown in. Each 21-and-up show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, and are available online. 402 Austin St., (210) 896-5070, artisancraftbar.com.
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen launched a Grinch-themed pop-up last week, featuring spirited drinks, playful decor and “a sprinkle of Grinch magic.” From Grinch-approved tipples amped up with edible glitter to chocolate filled marshmallows and s’mores kits, Elsewhere is looking to bring the spirit of Whoville to the downtown area. 103 E. Jones Ave., (210) 201-5595, elsewheretexas.com.
Boerne’s Dog & Pony Grill will host a "Santa Paws" photo shoot and dog adoption event with Alamo City Pit Bull Rescue from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. this Saturday. Adoptable pit bulls will be on site and Good Vibes Photography will provide photo ops with Santa for a donation. 1481 S. Main St., (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.
New-ish Bulverde watering hole That Place on Blanco's inaugural Christmas pop-up will feature holiday-themed shots along with both hot and cold drinks. Also expect photo ops, live music, karaoke and food trucks until Jan. 1. The bar offers a sprawling outdoor space, an extensive bourbon list and snacks seven days a week. 33855 Blanco Road, (830) 438-4425, thatplaceob.com.
Government Hill entertainment venue Lambermont Estate is hosting a two-day holiday tea, featuring a variety of teas, both hot and cold, along with pastries and finger sandwiches. Tea times will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Reservatons are required and are tables are available for parties of two to eight guests. Attendees can also add a 10-minute mini-photo session to their tea time for an additional $55. 950 E. Grayson St., (210) 271-9145, lambermontevents.com.
Gino's Deli at Stop & Buy on Huebner Road has revived its free Santa Mail Service for local kids, offering in-store letter-writing supplies such as paper, pens, crayons, envelopes and pencils. Kiddos need only drop a letter in the special Santa mailbox located at the register, and the deli guarantees a personalized letter back from jolly old Saint Nick. Parents who can’t make it to the deli can also direct message the sandwich shop via Instagram for a handwritten letter from Santa to pass along to their kiddos. 13210 Huebner Road, (210) 764-0602, myginosdeli.com.
Northwest San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle has revived its cozy holiday lodge pop-up with a new name: Holiday Hideaway. Open to those aged 21 and up, each table reservation includes a complimentary charcuterie board and French onion dip for guests to share. Reservations are open for tables from two to six guests, and the venue is accepting reservations through Wednesday, Dec. 13. 5215 UTSA Blvd., (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com.
