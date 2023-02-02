These San Antonio restaurants are offering Valentine’s Day deals for you and your boo

click to enlarge
Valentines Day is right around the corner, San Antonio, and if you haven’t started planning your special evening with your boo, we suggest you get to it.
Whether your significant other is one who expects to be wined and dined or they’re content with a Netflix-and-chill approach, we’ve gathered up 9 San Antonio eateries that are offering Valentine’s Day menus fit for your king or queen.
Dorrego’s
// Hotel Valencia’s Argentinian-inspired restaurant Dorrego’s will offer a five-course dinner on Feb. 10 and 11, as well as on V Day itself. The dinner will begin with a champagne toast, and guests will be able to choose between filet mignon, pan-seared chicken and poached sea bass for their main course. The dinner — which will kick off at 5 p.m. each evening — will run $100 per person, and reservations are highly recommended. 150 E. Houston St., (210) 230-8454, dorregos.com.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Hotel Havana
Hotel Havana’s moody basement drinkery, Havana Bar.
Havana Bar
// Hotel Havana’s moody basement bar is offering specials on bottles of wine from Feb. 13-16. Choose from a bottle of Noblemen Mourvedre 2019 for $35 or a bottle of Bouvet Brut for $30 to sip on while canoodling on one of Havana Bar’s romantic couches. 1015 Navarro St., (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com.
Bliss
// Chic new American eatery Bliss is celebrating Valentine's Day with a three-course dinner featuring Bliss classics and optional upgrades from oyster sliders and charred octopus to beef tenderloin and foie gras. The dinner will take the place of Bliss’ regular menu for he evening of Feb. 14, and reservations are strongly encouraged. The dinner will set you back $125 per person. 926 S. Presa St., (210) 225-2547, foodisbliss.com.
Tributary
// San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter’s modern restaurant Tributary is offering a Valentine’s Day dinner from Feb. 11-17. For $75 per guest, diners will tuck into a four-course meal featuring dishes such as Dean & Peeler Beef Tenderloin au Poivre, Lobster Cannelloni and Lobster Bisque. The dinner will finish with a red wine and chocolate course featuring a dark chocolate mousse and sweet cream sorbet. 101 Bowie St., (210) 223-1000, tributarysa.com.
click to enlarge Central Market
Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Central Market's Valentine's Day beef short ribs.
// Fancy grocery spot Central Market looks to help homebodies bring home the romance via chef-prepared meals for two such as braised beef short ribs, roasted chicken breast and spinach and artichoke lasagna. Orders for the meals can be placed online starting Feb. 7 and pickup and delivery times will be scheduled for Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14. 4821 Broadway St., (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com.
Four Brothers
// Omni La Mansión del Rio’s new contemporary restaurant Four Brothers is offering an $85 three-course pre-fixe dinner featuring hamachi crudo tiradito, scallops and a dark chocolate mousse cake for dessert. The dinner will be offered on V Day, and reservations are strongly recommended. 112 College St., (210) 518-1063, omnihotels.com.
click to enlarge Camp Outpost Co.
Courtesy Photo / Camp Outpost Co.
Camp Outpost Co.'s soft serve topped with s’mores.
// Southtown spot Camp Outpost Co. aims to offer lowkey couples several ways to get toasty. Lovers can bundle up by the fire pits or at the vintage airstream bar to split a cocktail flight and sharable apps such as crispy brussels sprouts and buttermilk cornbread with scallion chipotle butter. Folks can finish the evening with soft serve topped with s’mores. 1811 S. Alamo St., (210) 942-4690, eatatcamp.com.
Carriqui
// Pearl newcomer Carriqui will host its inaugural Valentine’s Day dinner Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 4-9 p.m. The three-course tasting menu is available in addition to the regular menu for $85 per person. Romantic add-ons such as house-made chocolate truffles or long-stem chocolate covered strawberries from the Carriqui pastry team can be purchased online through the ticketing link or can be requested upon arrival at the restaurant. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.
click to enlarge Bakery Lorraine
Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine's chocolate raspberry tart.
// Bakery Lorraine will offer V Day-specific pastries at all of their San Antonio locations from Saturday, Feb. 11 to Tuesday, Feb. 14. The sweet treats include a chocolate raspberry tart, grapefruit tiramisu and heart moonpies, just to name a few. Preorders can be made on the Bakery Lorraine website now until noon on Friday, Feb. 10. Pickup for pre-orders will be on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the chosen location. Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com.
Pharm Table
// Ayurvedic, plant-forward eatery Pharm Table is holding a Valentine's Day Kama Sutra Dinner that celebrates the sultry text via a menu that aims to “tantalize, energize, fortify, and arouse the senses.” The gluten- and dairy-free dinner will run $125 per person and requires a $25 deposit upon making a reservation
. Courses include brulee oysters, lemon cashew rice and fig curry with lamb. 611 S. Presa St., Suite 106, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com.
