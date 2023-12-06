LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Third Coast Cocktail Summit returning to San Antonio Jan. 9-13

This year's gathering will culminate in a disco-themed cocktail party at San Antonio’s Witte Museum.

By on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 at 1:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will bring bar pros and home bartenders together Jan. 9-13, 2024. - Unsplash / Jia Jia Shum
Unsplash / Jia Jia Shum
The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will bring bar pros and home bartenders together Jan. 9-13, 2024.
The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will return to San Antonio Jan. 9-13, offering five days of educational seminars, parties, happy hours and dinners, all culminating in a disco-themed cocktail party at the Witte Museum.

The annual gathering — organized by local industry insiders along with Culinaria, a nonprofit that promotes the Alamo City as a food destination — allows both pros and home bartenders to network while honing their craft through educational sessions, according to organizers.

“Through the first Cocktail Summit, we listened to what attendees wanted for education, and we’ve set the schedule with that in mind,” Culinaria president and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in an emailed statement.

So far, seminar topics include hospitality principles as well as hiring and keeping talent, while separate gin and bourbon workshops are also in the works. Each day will include parties and spirit-pairing dinners at local spots including Bar Loretta, Amor Eterno and Meadow Neighborhood Eatery.

Tickets for the Summit Cocktail Party and day passes are on sale now. Tickets for individual education sessions and dinners will be available for purchase starting this Thursday.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio’s Sari-Sari Supper Club to permanently close Dec. 23

By Nina Rangel

Sari Sari Supper Club will close permanently Dec. 23.

Three more tenants at San Antonio's Make Ready Market now open for business

By Nina Rangel

Make Ready Market is located at 203 W. 8th Street.

San Antonio's first and only Dirty Dough Cookies closes up shop after 6 months

By Nina Rangel

The Dirty Dough's Reverse with Reese's features fudge filling in a chocolate cookie that's triple-wrapped with a peanut butter cookie and topped with a chocolate drizzle and crushed Reese's.

Chrissy Anthony, co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House, has died

By Nina Rangel

Co-founder of San Antonio staple Sea Island Shrimp House Chrisanthy “Chrissy” Anthony has died.

Also in Food & Drink

In the Pocket: European Dumplings Cafe excels at its namesake dish — and more

By Ron Bechtol

The cafe's dumplings are tender and delicately spiced.

Dorćol Distilling’s Brandy Alexander Tour returns to San Antonio, expands to Austin for its ninth year

By Amber Esparza

Spots across down will serve their takes on the Brandy Alexander, using Dorćol's Kinsman Rakia.

Salena Guipzot and Hailey Pruitt are helping lead San Antonio's wine evolution

By Ron Bechtol

Salena Guipzot prepares to conduct a tasting of Mexican wines.

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us