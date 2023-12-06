Third Coast Cocktail Summit returning to San Antonio Jan. 9-13

Unsplash / Jia Jia Shum
The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will bring bar pros and home bartenders together Jan. 9-13, 2024.
The Third Coast Cocktail Summit will return to San Antonio Jan. 9-13, offering five days of educational seminars, parties, happy hours and dinners, all culminating in a disco-themed cocktail party at the Witte Museum.
The annual gathering — organized by local industry insiders along with Culinaria, a nonprofit that promotes the Alamo City as a food destination — allows both pros and home bartenders to network while honing their craft through educational sessions, according to organizers.
“Through the first Cocktail Summit
, we listened to what attendees wanted for education, and we’ve set the schedule with that in mind,” Culinaria president and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in an emailed statement.
So far, seminar topics include hospitality principles as well as hiring and keeping talent, while separate gin and bourbon workshops are also in the works. Each day will include parties and spirit-pairing dinners at local spots including Bar Loretta, Amor Eterno and Meadow Neighborhood Eatery.
Tickets for the Summit Cocktail Party
and day passes are on sale now. Tickets for individual education sessions and dinners will be available for purchase starting this Thursday.
