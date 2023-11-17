This San Antonio Taco Cabana store will launch Cheetos Flamin’ Hot menu items Nov. 22

The Cheetos Flamin' Hot taco and quesadilla will be available starting Nov. 22 at the Balcones Heights-area Taco Cabana, while supplies last.

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 3:00 pm

click to enlarge Taco Cabana will launch new its Cheetos Flamin' Hot taco and quesadilla Nov. 22. - Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Courtesy Photo / Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana will launch new its Cheetos Flamin' Hot taco and quesadilla Nov. 22.
Spicy snack lovers of San Antonio, listen up: locally based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana is on the verge of releasing a pair of limited time menu items featuring fiery Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the chain will launch a taco and quesadilla featuring the spicy snack at the 2627 N.W. Loop 410 Taco Cabana store. The company is testing the new products in that one SA store as well as over a dozen in and around Houston.

The Cheetos Flamin' Hot taco will feature Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, seasoned ground beef, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos rolled in a “proprietary ‘secret’ Cheetos Flamin' Hot infused sauce,” all stuffed into a flour tortilla. The quesadilla features the same components, served between two grilled flour tortillas. 

The Cheetos-laden eats are the second such collaboration of its kind. The first was  a taco and quesadilla duo featuring Fritos corn chip snacks and meaty chili, which was released earlier this fall.

“Our TC culinarians have worked incredibly hard over the last six months to develop the Cheetos Flamin' Hot recipes, including a ‘secret’ Cheetos Flamin’ Hot-infused sauce,” Taco Cabana President and COO Ulyses Camacho said in a release. “… We are again thrilled to partner closely with our friends at Frito-Lay to welcome the iconic Cheetos brand to the Taco Cabana family.”

The Cheetos Flamin' Hot taco and quesadilla will be available starting Nov. 22 at the Balcones Heights-area Taco Cabana, while supplies last.

