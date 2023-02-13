Three San Antonio breweries earn gold medals at 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Cup

Roadmap Brewing Co., Freetail Brewing Co. and Dorćol Distilling and Brewing all brought home top honors.

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 9:20 am

San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. brought home a gold medal for its Imagine 14th Anniversary Beer.
Instagram / freetailbrewing
San Antonio's Freetail Brewing Co. brought home a gold medal for its Imagine 14th Anniversary Beer.
Pop a top for San Antonio craft brewers.

Over the weekend, three Alamo City breweries — Roadmap Brewing Co., Freetail Brewing Co. and Dorćol Distilling and Brewing — brought home gold medals at the annual Texas Craft Brewer's Cup.

The competition, organized by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild, took place in Austin, where judges awarded 81 medals to 54 small and independent breweries from across the Lone Star State.

Roadmap’s Freudian Slip N Slide, Dorćol’s SA Hefe and Freetail’s Imagine 14th Anniversary Beer in addition to its La Muerta topped their respective categories, besting nearly 150 other breweries.

In addition to the gold medalists, San Antonio's Künstler Brewing, Ranger Creek Brewing and Distilling and Alamo Beer also took home honors, including Alamo’s silver for its Small Batch Series #1 Barrel-Aged Sour.

This year, judges evaluated a total of 852 beers more than 150  styles. The competition's 52 judges included experienced brewing industry professionals and members of the homebrewing community with extensive judging experience, officials said.

A complete list of San Antonio brewery honors is available at the Brewers Cup website.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

