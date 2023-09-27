Three San Antonio brewers take home medals at Great American Beer Festival

Last week, three San Antonio breweries took home honors at the annual Great American Beer Festival, one of the nation's most prestigious beer competitions.Second Pitch Beer Co. and Longtab Brewing nabbed gold medals in the American Amber Lager and American-Belgo-Style Ale categories, respectively. Meanwhile, Roadmap Brewing Co. bagged silver in the Historical Beer category for its Derby Day Kentucky Common.As a whole, Texas had an impressive showing at the Denver-based competition. Lone Star State brewers took home 19 medals spread across 100 different categories. That's down slightly from the state's 21 medals in 2022 and up substantially from its 2021 showing of 14.Naturally, each medal-winning San Antonio brewery took a victory lap on Instagram.“SO excited to share that Hometown Lager brought home a GOLD MEDAL at @greatamericanbeerfestival today! 🥇,” Second Pitch said in its post. “Congrats to our whole team, thank you for all you do!”“We are very excited to announce that we’ve won our first Great American Beer Festival GOLD medal,” Longtap's Instagram post said. “When we entered, we were told to be happy if any of our entries made it to the second round of judging. But, to win GOLD on our first try is beyond surreal!”“TEXAS REPRESENT!!!,” Roadmap said in its post. “🥈🍺 Derby Day - Our Kentucky Common won silver at @greatamericanbeerfestival today!!! It’s on tap right now but won’t last long… Run, don’t walk to give it a try!”