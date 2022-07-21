Tickets now on sale for San Antonio’s anticipated four-day Texas Wine + Food Festival

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Culinaria
Tickets to Culinaria's latest venture, the highly anticipated Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival, are now on sale.
Tickets are now on sale for San Antonio's much-anticipated Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival, hosted by Culinaria and Visit San Antonio in partnership with the James Beard Foundation.
The four-day gathering will showcase renowned and up-and-coming Texas chefs while benefitting Beard Foundation scholarship programs, which help new culinary talent hone their skills.
From October 27-30, San Antonio’s Travis Park will host culinary leaders from across the U.S. and Mexico as they showcase their talents in events such as walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, outdoor lunches, hands-on workshops and educational panels.
“Culinaria is a lover of all things wine and food,” Culinaria President and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a release. “We curate experiences for those who love to enjoy amazing pairings, in all forms. We can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors to the great city of San Antonio to experience the confluence of culture found across the culinary landscape.”
Ticket prices range from $300 to more than $1,000 for all-inclusive festival packages. Select event admission is available a la carte with options starting at $100. Ticket holders get access to James Beard Award Winners, nominees and other titans of the food and beverage industry.
The festival’s flagship event, dubbed The Collective, will take place at Travis Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. The party will include more than 100 chefs and restaurants, hundreds of beverage brands, a Texas Wine Garden, live fire cooking activations, cooking demonstrations, educational seminars and a mercantile market.
Tickets and more information are available on the Culinaria website
.
