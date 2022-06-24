Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill relocating to far West San Antonio this fall

Instagram / tripolis_sa
Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop offers up Mediterranean staples such as shawarma and falafel.
Locally owned Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop will make a big move this fall, taking its decadent lamb burgers and baklava to the city’s far West Side, MySA reports
.
Co-owner Howaida Werfelli told the news site her restaurant will relocate to the Alamo Ranch area in the coming months, noting that the move will allow the eatery to serve a “more robust menu.”
“We’re capped at what we can do [at the current location],” Werfelli told MySA. “In order to continue to grow and for our support of the community to be greater than what it is, we have to make these hard decisions.”
Currently located at 322 Valley Hi Drive, Tripoli's will make an 11-mile trek to 1726 Alamo Ranch, near SeaWorld. Werfelli told MySA the new building — which she and business parters Haitham Werfelli, Hesham Werfelli and Adam Hussein have managed since the beginning its construction — will be similar in size to the current property but with an added patio.
The news may sadden the eatery’s South Side following, but Werfelli said the area won’t be without a Tripoli's permanently. She told MySA a second location and a return to the area is part of the business' multi-year framework.
Ahead of the move, Tripoli's original location will continue to serve customers.
