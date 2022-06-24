Tripoli's Mediterranean Grill relocating to far West San Antonio this fall

Co-owner Howaida Werfelli said that Tripoli’s will relocate to the Alamo Ranch area in the coming months.

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 2:23 pm

Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop offers up Mediterranean staples such as shawarma and falafel. - INSTAGRAM / TRIPOLIS_SA
Instagram / tripolis_sa
Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop offers up Mediterranean staples such as shawarma and falafel.
Locally owned Tripoli’s Mediterranean Grill and Coffee Shop will make a big move this fall, taking its decadent lamb burgers and baklava to the city’s far West Side, MySA reports.

Co-owner Howaida Werfelli told the news site her restaurant will relocate to the Alamo Ranch area in the coming months, noting that the move will allow the eatery to serve a “more robust menu.”

“We’re capped at what we can do [at the current location],” Werfelli told MySA. “In order to continue to grow and for our support of the community to be greater than what it is, we have to make these hard decisions.”

Currently located at 322 Valley Hi Drive, Tripoli's will make an 11-mile trek to 1726 Alamo Ranch, near SeaWorld. Werfelli told MySA the new building — which she and business parters Haitham Werfelli, Hesham Werfelli and Adam Hussein have managed since the beginning its construction — will be similar in size to the current property but with an added patio.

The news may sadden the eatery’s South Side following, but Werfelli said the area won’t be without a Tripoli's permanently. She told MySA a second location and a return to the area is part of the business' multi-year framework.

Ahead of the move, Tripoli's original location will continue to serve customers.

Food & Drink Slideshows

El Camino 1009 Avenue B, elcaminosa.com Located on the edge of downtown, El Camino offers a variety of frozen drinks and a pair of margarita machines to accompany the River Walk breeze and the food options available to patrons. Photo via Instagram / elcaminosa

25 San Antonio spots to get frozen cocktails, including to-go and drive-thru options
Chicken N Pickle 5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio The massive four-acre Chicken N Pickle complex features pet-friendly spaces, a fast casual dining restaurant, five outdoor Pickleball courts, two bocce ball and four shuffleboard courts — plus a full bar to fuel the fun. Photo via Instagram / wongo71

27 San Antonio restaurants and bars with spacious outdoor patios
Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants

