United We Brunch moves to San Antonio Botanical Garden for its sixth installment

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon The Tito's Bloody Mary Challenge pits local bartenders against each other to determine who makes the Alamo City's best variation on the classic cocktail and hangover cure.

San Antonio's premiere brunch event, United We Brunch, will return Saturday, Feb. 25 for its sixth installment, boasting a new venue and the revival of the Tito's Vodka Bloody Mary Challenge.

This year, attendees will savor cocktails, bubbles and mimosas while sampling brunch bites in the lush setting of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place. Live music and other entertainment will serve as an extra eye opener.

The Tito's Bloody Mary Challenge, which made its United We Brunch debut in 2020, will take over an outdoor stage on the Greehey Lawn. The competition pits local bartenders against each other to determine who makes the Alamo City's best variation on the classic cocktail and hangover cure.

This year's United We Brunch benefits the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, which raises more than $45 million annually for programs that help create a diverse and thriving community.

The event will run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets and more details are available online at unitedwebrunchsa.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter