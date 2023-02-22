United We Brunch moves to San Antonio Botanical Garden for its sixth installment

Attendees will savor cocktails, bubbles and mimosas while sampling brunch bites in the lush setting of the garden.

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 9:32 am

click to enlarge The Tito's Bloody Mary Challenge pits local bartenders against each other to determine who makes the Alamo City's best variation on the classic cocktail and hangover cure. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
San Antonio's premiere brunch event, United We Brunch, will return Saturday, Feb. 25 for its sixth installment, boasting a new venue and the revival of the Tito's Vodka Bloody Mary Challenge.

This year, attendees will savor cocktails, bubbles and mimosas while sampling brunch bites in the lush setting of the San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place. Live music and other entertainment will serve as an extra eye opener.

The Tito's Bloody Mary Challenge, which made its United We Brunch debut in 2020, will take over an outdoor stage on the Greehey Lawn. The competition pits local bartenders against each other to determine who makes the Alamo City's best variation on the classic cocktail and hangover cure.

This year's United We Brunch benefits the United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, which raises more than $45 million annually for programs that help create a diverse and thriving community.

The event will run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets and more details are available online at unitedwebrunchsa.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

San Antonio's Beacon Hill Market & Deli now serving Philly-style sandwiches north of downtown

