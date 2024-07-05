Upscale San Antonio bar Conversa Elevated introducing Caribbean-fusion brunch

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Conserva Elevated The Dominion-area bar Conserva Elevated opened

Upscale Dominion-area drinking spot Conversa Elevated is branching out into brunch.

The new menu, built around Caribbean-fusion flavors, will be available Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to officials with Conserva, which opened in February.



Chef Andreas Imhof, formerly of Star Fish and Restaurant Gwendolyn, created specialty items that blend traditional Caribbean meals with contemporary twists, including dishes such as plantain pancakes with rum Chantilly cream and pork belly eggs Benedict with turmeric and citrus hollandaise.

“I was really excited about incorporating my experiences traveling through the Caribbean and Southeast Asia as part of the brunch menu,” Imhof said in an emailed statement.



During brunch, guests can also enjoy a selection of exotic cocktails such as the Deja Brew, made with the locally sourced, Pulp cold brew, according to details shared by the cocktail spot. Fredericksburg peach preserves play a starring role in the bar's Whiskey Jam brunch tipple.



