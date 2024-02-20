FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Long-awaited North San Antonio cocktail spot Conversa Elevated launching Wednesday

Both floors of the new spot will feature full cocktail service, and it will eventually open an intimate, reservation-only dining room.

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 9:26 am

Conserva Elevated is owned by San Antonio's The Four Skillets Group.
Instagram / conversaelevated
Conserva Elevated is owned by San Antonio's The Four Skillets Group.
Much-anticipated upscale drinkery Conversa Elevated will open this Wednesday near North San Antonio's exclusive Dominion neighborhood.

The dual-level bar was originally scheduled to open last March at 20327 I-10 West, but construction woes delayed the process, a representative of the business told the Current. Work has since been finished, and the Conserva is poised to hold its grand opening.

Both of Conversa Elevated's floors will feature full cocktail service, an extensive spirit list and a curated cigar selection, according to its owners. The second floor eventually will include an intimate, reservation-only dining room with eats curated by celebrated chef Andreas Imhof — formerly of Star Fish and Restaurant Gwendolyn — and chef-consultant Teddy Liang.
Conversa Elevated will feature full cocktail service and an extensive spirit list.
Courtesy Photo / Conversa Elevated
Conversa Elevated will feature full cocktail service and an extensive spirit list.
Conversa Elevated is owned and operated by The Four Skillets Group, a new hospitality collective formed by locals Jeff Banks, Glenn Lyday, Gurjeet Sandhu and Tremayne Lewis.

“As San Antonio adapts and grows, there needed to be an establishment that can cater to those who prefer a more toned-down night to enjoy a nice cocktail, good conversation and delectable chef-curated bites all in one, modern and upscale place,” Banks said in an emailed statement. “Conversa will be that place.”

The minority-, Black- and veteran-owned business will require what its owners call an "elevated dress code,” which means cocktail or business casual attire. The bar also will offer memberships that include first-priority seating, liquor lockers, first access to tasting events and other perks.

Grand opening week, which runs this Wednesday through this Sunday, will include $10 small bites and $2 off select cocktails, beer and wine from 4-7 p.m. daily.

