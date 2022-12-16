Voodoo Doughnut’s first San Antonio shop will begin serving next Tuesday

Instagram / voodoodoughnut Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut is known for its over-the-top creations.

The Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut chain, known for its 24-hour business model and over-the-top donuts, will make its San Antonio debut Tuesday, Dec. 20.The shop will open inside the downtown space at 400 E. Houston St. that previously housed irreverent Playland Pizza. Playland — helmed by San Antonio chef Stefan Bowers and located inside the Maverick Building — closed this summer.Holding true to Voodoo’s business model, the new location — the chain's sixth in Texas — will feature decor as garish as its pastries. Along with two spinning cases that display a colorful selection of donuts, the store will feature a show-stopping eight-foot chandelier, a life-sized longhorn and hand-painted murals, company officials said.Voodoo officials also said 75 full- and part-time employees will serve up its coffee drinks and donuts. The chain's stores typically offer more than 50 artisan flavor options, about half of which are vegan, according to its website.For Tuesday's opening, the company will dole out free T-shirts to the first customers in line at 8 a.m. It's also lined up entertainment and prizes for attendees, although officials are mum about who and what those might be.