Walmart launches grocery delivery service in San Antonio that brings food right to customers' fridges

The service is fee-free and tip-free for subscribers, and it will create 100 new jobs in San Antonio.

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 9:06 am

click to enlarge A Walmart+InHome delivery associate stocks a fridge. - Courtesy Photo / Walmart
Courtesy Photo / Walmart
A Walmart+InHome delivery associate stocks a fridge.
San Antonio Walmart locations have begun offering a new delivery service that literally goes the extra mile, delivering your goods right to customers' fridges.

The expanded delivery capabilities come from a partnership between Walmart and InHome, a previously separate service that enables customers to choose where their groceries are delivered — from their doorstep to their garage to directly into the refrigerator, Walmart officials said.

The new delivery capabilities will create nearly 100 jobs at Walmart locations across San Antonio.

To access the service, Walmart customers will choose InHome when placing an order via the store’s app or website. They’ll then select a four-hour delivery window and whether they want their order dropped at the doorstep, inside the garage or in the kitchen, a news release states.

The customer will have to link a keypad, a Level Lock smart lock or a Genie or Aladdin smart garage opener to take advantage of the service — all devices Walmart can install, according to Walmart officials.

Once the order is placed and the delivery window and method is secure, the customer is notified when the order is en route, delivered by a worker wearing a recording device. The app assigns the delivery driver a one-time access code, and the entire delivery process is recorded for later viewing.

Such service doesn’t come free, of course.

Members of Walmart+’s $12.95-a-month or $98-a-year program can add unlimited InHome delivery — which is both fee-free and tip-free — for an additional $7 monthly or $40 annually, according to Walmart officials.

