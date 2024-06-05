SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

West San Antonio staple La Amistad Tortilleria closing after nearly 40 years

The beloved neighborhood mainstay, known for its barbacoa and homemade tortillas, will close June 30.

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 2:32 pm

La Amistad Tortilleria is located on San Antonio's West side. - Facebook / La Amistad Tortilleria
Beloved West Side mainstay La Amistad Tortilleria will close its doors June 30, after nearly four decades of serving up barbacoa and handmade corn and flour tortillas.

The business, located at 2754 Culebra Road, shared the news Monday on Facebook, inviting fans to visit on weekends through the end of the month. It's open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

"With a heavy heart we come here to announce that we will be closing down [our] business," the post read. "With 40 years of serving the community, we have made many great relationships and have been a part of many generations. We thank all our supporters and customers for allowing us to make it this far."

La Amistad gave no reason for the closure. The Current reached out to its owners for more details but got no response by press time.

In addition to barbacoa and tortillas, La Amistad prepares carne guisada, menudo, caldo and tamales, according to its Facebook page. It was founded in 1985.

