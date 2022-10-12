When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

click to enlarge Instagram / cactuslandbrewing Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio is home to more than 20 locally owned craft breweries, all worth a visit. But as October sets in, beer aficionados may want to broaden their horizons with a fall road trip.

A bevy of towns just outside the Alamo City also boast breweries that produce great products and are eager to welcome visitors.

It should go without saying, but drink responsibly when road tripping to visit these spots. Most breweries offering growlers, growler fills and cans to go. So, consider taking some home to avoid over-imbibing.

Free Roam Brewing Co.

Owned by one-time San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeremy Affeldt, Free Roam began pouring beers inside the old Boerne Liberty Stable in January of this year. Its beer lineup includes American light lagers, hefeweizens, stouts and porters as well as IPAs of both the West Coast and hazy variety. The revamped facility features an indoor tap room plus a beer garden, and it often hosts live music, which always goes down better with a cold brew. 325 S. Main St., Boerne, (830) 582-9741, freeroambrewing.com.

Real Ale Brewing Co.

Among Texas' oldest breweries in continuous operation, Real Ale has survived the myriad ups and downs faced by the industry since it emerged in the 1990s. Real Ale's brewery and taproom in Blanco, an hour north of San Antonio, offers ample outdoor seating for soaking up the sun plus a friendly staff to guide you through tastings. Sure, you can find most of Real Ale's brews in local grocery and liquor stores, but there's something pleasant about making a quick jaunt to enjoy them in a Texas Hill Country setting. 2250 U.S. Highway 281 North, Blanco, (830) 833-2534, realalebrewing.com.

Fredericksburg Brewing Co.

This self-proclaimed "grand daddy" of Texas brewpubs has been cranking out a variety of craft brews on Fredericksburg's Main Street since 1994. The staff brews more than 20 varieties throughout the year, rotating between staples such as its Peacepipe Pale Ale, Enchanted Rock Red Ale, Not So Dumb Blonde Ale and Pioneer Porter along with seasonal selections. This destination even offers a Bed & Brew, an adult retreat above the brewery featuring a dozen uniquely designed rooms. 245 E. Main St., Fredericksburg, (830) 997-1646, yourbrewery.com.

Cactus Land Brewing Co.

Located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio, this brewery is known for its unique creations and sprawling, family-friendly venue. Cactus Land is typically open on the first and third weekend of every month, so a little planning is necessary. In addition to their beers, owners Dustin and Erica Teague dole out wine and nitro cold brew coffee from nearby eatery The Blockhouse and host a rotating schedule of food trucks for day-trip sustenance. 368 County Road 325, Adkins, (210) 802-7361, cactuslandbrewing.com.

