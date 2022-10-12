When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

A bevy of towns just outside the Alamo City boast breweries that produce great products and are eager to welcome visitors.

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio. - Instagram / cactuslandbrewing
Instagram / cactuslandbrewing
Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio is home to more than 20 locally owned craft breweries, all worth a visit. But as October sets in, beer aficionados may want to broaden their horizons with a fall road trip.

A bevy of towns just outside the Alamo City also boast breweries that produce great products and are eager to welcome visitors.

It should go without saying, but drink responsibly when road tripping to visit these spots. Most breweries offering growlers, growler fills and cans to go. So, consider taking some home to avoid over-imbibing.

Free Roam Brewing Co.

Owned by one-time San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeremy Affeldt, Free Roam began pouring beers inside the old Boerne Liberty Stable in January of this year. Its beer lineup includes American light lagers, hefeweizens, stouts and porters as well as IPAs of both the West Coast and hazy variety. The revamped facility features an indoor tap room plus a beer garden, and it often hosts live music, which always goes down better with a cold brew. 325 S. Main St., Boerne, (830) 582-9741, freeroambrewing.com.

Real Ale Brewing Co.

Among Texas' oldest breweries in continuous operation, Real Ale has survived the myriad ups and downs faced by the industry since it emerged in the 1990s. Real Ale's brewery and taproom in Blanco, an hour north of San Antonio, offers ample outdoor seating for soaking up the sun plus a friendly staff to guide you through tastings. Sure, you can find most of Real Ale's brews in local grocery and liquor stores, but there's something pleasant about making a quick jaunt to enjoy them in a Texas Hill Country setting. 2250 U.S. Highway 281 North, Blanco, (830) 833-2534, realalebrewing.com.

Fredericksburg Brewing Co.

This self-proclaimed "grand daddy" of Texas brewpubs has been cranking out a variety of craft brews on Fredericksburg's Main Street since 1994. The staff brews more than 20 varieties throughout the year, rotating between staples such as its Peacepipe Pale Ale, Enchanted Rock Red Ale, Not So Dumb Blonde Ale and Pioneer Porter along with seasonal selections. This destination even offers a Bed & Brew, an adult retreat above the brewery featuring a dozen uniquely designed rooms. 245 E. Main St., Fredericksburg, (830) 997-1646, yourbrewery.com.

Cactus Land Brewing Co.

Located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio, this brewery is known for its unique creations and sprawling, family-friendly venue. Cactus Land is typically open on the first and third weekend of every month, so a little planning is necessary. In addition to their beers, owners Dustin and Erica Teague dole out wine and nitro cold brew coffee from nearby eatery The Blockhouse and host a rotating schedule of food trucks for day-trip sustenance. 368 County Road 325, Adkins, (210) 802-7361, cactuslandbrewing.com.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More
Scroll to read more Drink articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

Everyone we saw celebrating Octoberfest at San Antonio's Tower of the Americas
Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com This St. Mary’s Strip staple presents a wide variety of alternative and underground sounds, from punk to psych to hip-hop. It features both a large stage and smaller side room as well. Photo by Jaime Monzon

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know
The Irma from Con Huevos You enjoy luxury and aren’t afraid to treat yo’self to the finest that life has to offer — and that includes tacos. We’re willing to bet you’re known as the achievement-oriented and natural leader of your friend group. Photo via Instagram / conhuevostacos

Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now

Trending

Longtime San Antonio-area mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers has closed

By Nina Rangel

Helotes mainstay Bobby J’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers is listed on Google as "permanently closed."

San Antonio breweries make epic showing at 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Colorado

By Jeremy Banas

Freetail Brewing's crew accepts a bronze medal for its Bowie Bock.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

McDonald's to give away free fries and nuggets at San Antonio’s Toyota Field this Saturday

By Nina Rangel

McDonald's will give away free fries and nuggets at Toyota Field this Saturday.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio LGBTQ+ mainstay Luther's Cafe temporarily closed

By Nina Rangel

Main Drag mainstay Luther's Cafe is closed due to plumbing issues, a representative told MySA.

San Antonio breweries make epic showing at 2022 Great American Beer Festival in Colorado

By Jeremy Banas

Freetail Brewing's crew accepts a bronze medal for its Bowie Bock.

McDonald's to give away free fries and nuggets at San Antonio’s Toyota Field this Saturday

By Nina Rangel

McDonald's will give away free fries and nuggets at Toyota Field this Saturday.

San Antonio's Miami-inspired Bilia Eatery temporarily closing, move into bigger digs

By Nina Rangel

Bilia Eatery will close temporarily at the end of the month to move into a bigger space.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us