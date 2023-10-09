Winery north of San Antonio holding gala to aid in rhino conservation

click to enlarge
Blake, a 4,000 pound rhino, is the main attraction at Rhinory.
Sometimes the names of events just write themselves: take the inaugural Winos for Rhinos Conservation Gala, for example.
Just like it sounds, the Thursday, Nov. 9 gala in the Hill Country town of Fredericksburg will raise money for rhino conservancy while serving award-winning Texas vino.
Conservation of Indonesian rhinos is a cause close to the hearts of the team behind Rinory, a 55-acre winery and rhino conservation site
that opened in Fredericksburg last June. The gala will feature Rhinory’s wines paired with Indonesian eats plus an address from International Rhino Foundation Director of Indonesian Rhino Programs Inov Sectionov. A silent auction also will help raise funds.
Held at Fredericksburg’s Texas Wine Collective, 10354 U.S. Highway 290, the event will raise money for the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary
in Way Kambas, Sumatra.
The sanctuary houses the sole viable breeding population of the Sumatran rhino, Rhinory officials said. Since there are fewer than 50 of the animals left on the planet, the sanctuary is vital to the species' continued survival.
Rhinory employs three full-time professional rhino keepers to care for its 5-year-old, 4,000-pound inhabitant Blake. It also operates a tasting room for its wines. To date, the venture has donated more than $100,000 to the International Rhino Foundation, officials said.
The gala will run 6-9 p.m. Tickets, available online
, include food and two glasses of wine.
