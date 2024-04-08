Woo Ri TeaHouse now serving Korean food, boba on San Antonio's Broadway corridor

Woo Ri TeaHouse took over the spot at 4009 Broadway that formerly housed Jujuice Cold Pressed Juicery and held a late-March grand opening, according to an Instagram post from the business.
The quaint spot serves up Korean staples such as bibimbap — seasoned rice topped with a melange of vegetables, bulgogi and fried egg — along with kimchi fried rice and vegan and vegetarian dishes. Its beverage menu includes a variety of teas, lattes and cream-based drinks that can be customized with toppings such as tapioca boba, fruit jellies and aloe vera.
Woo Ri Teahouse is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed