Woo Ri TeaHouse now serving Korean food, boba on San Antonio's Broadway corridor

In addition to a variety of teas, the new cafe offers Korean staples such as bibimbap and kimchi fried rice.

By on Mon, Apr 8, 2024 at 1:55 pm

Woo Ri TeaHouse's bibimbap features a spicy gochujang vinaigrette. - Instagram / wooriteahouse
Instagram / wooriteahouse
Woo Ri TeaHouse's bibimbap features a spicy gochujang vinaigrette.
A new tenant of south-of-Alamo Heights landmark The Boardwalk on Broadway is now serving up Korean fare along with boba tea.

Woo Ri TeaHouse took over the spot at 4009 Broadway that formerly housed Jujuice Cold Pressed Juicery and held a late-March grand opening, according to an Instagram post from the business.

The quaint spot serves up Korean staples such as bibimbap — seasoned rice topped with a melange of vegetables, bulgogi and fried egg — along with  kimchi fried rice and vegan and vegetarian dishes. Its beverage menu includes a variety of teas, lattes and cream-based drinks that can be customized with toppings such as tapioca boba, fruit jellies and aloe vera.
Woo Ri Teahouse is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

April 3, 2024

