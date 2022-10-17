WTF Food News: waffle giant Eggo partners with Tennessee distillery for Eggo Nog liqueur

Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream is a rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes, according to company officials.

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 11:30 am

Eggnog aficionados may or may not appreciate the market’s latest take on the creamy seasonal tipple, this one made specifically to sip with… Eggo waffles?

That’s right, frozen breakfast food conglomerate Eggo and Tennessee-based Sugarlands Distilling Co. have partnered up to give us Eggo Nog Appalachian Sippin' Cream, a rum-based liqueur with cinnamon and nutmeg flavor notes.

Okay, it’s not as bizarre as last year’s Hidden Valley RanchNog, but marketing eggnog liqueur as a sidecar or topping to waffles does seem a little off — especially since the booze doesn’t seem to include any Eggo-specific ingredients.
"We're very excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to create this fun and festive version of our popular Appalachian Sippin' Cream. Our team at the distillery worked hard to ensure hints of cinnamon and nutmeg came through in the flavors, making every sip reminiscent of a perfectly toasted Eggo waffle," Sugarlands Master Distiller Greg Eidam said in a release. "We're confident this tasty twist on the classic holiday treat will have parents longing for their 'evening me time,' all holiday season long.”

In the past, the Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based distillery has cranked out Sippin’ Creams in other flavors such as Pumpkin Spice Latte, Banana Pudding and Dark Chocolate Coffee. All of which, according to the distillery’s online Sips Up Magazine, contain one or more of its namesake ingredients.

In the event that this spin on the creamy seasonal tipple tickles your fancy, we have to warn you that finding it may be more trouble than it’s worth. Currently, the distillery — located near Nashville — only supplies retailers in its surrounding areas.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
