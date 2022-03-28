Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Yelp names top brunch spots in San Antonio, including Comfort Cafe, La Panadería and Tony G's

The locations are spread around the city, including both suburban and center city dining spots.

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 3:49 pm

Comfort Cafe at Los Patios topped Yelp's list of stellar spots for brunch. - INSTAGRAM / COMFORTCAFESATX
Instagram / comfortcafesatx
Comfort Cafe at Los Patios topped Yelp's list of stellar spots for brunch.

Online review site Yelp has named the top 20 brunch spots in San Antonio, and the eateries are spaced around the city evenly enough that there’s a solid chance you won’t have to travel far to give one a try.

Comfort Cafe at Los Patios in Northeast San Antonio topped the new list, followed by La Panadería and Tony G's Soul Food. Supper at Hotel Emma rounded things out at number 20. The complete list is available on Yelp’s website.

To determine its rankings, Yelp identified businesses in San Antonio in the restaurant and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “brunch.” The team then ranked those spots using factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “brunch.”

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

