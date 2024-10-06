Actress Emilia Jones talks about spending time in Texas with whistleblower Reality Winner

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / Vertical Entertainment Emilia Jones (CODA) plays whistleblower Reality Winner in the streaming movie Winner.

It was British actress Emilia Jones’ first trip to Texas when she met Reality Winner, the woman she was cast to play in the dark comedy biopic

The film tells the story of Winner, an NSA translator who was sent to federal prison after leaking an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Jones traveled to Kingsville for about four days. During that time, she hung out with Winner at her home and met all her animals, including a pack of rescued dogs and a horse named Trouble.

“Reality’s got a big heart,” Jones, 22, told the Current during a recent interview.

Jones even went with Winner to her yoga and CrossFit classes to prove that she could capture every aspect of her life, including her athleticism. That part didn’t work out too well for Jones, however.

“She’s super fit, and she loves sports, so I signed up for both of those classes,” she said. “And then, I instantly regretted it because I’m not as fit as her.”

What Jones didn’t regret was getting to know Winner “on a personal level,” which she considers “important for the film” in many ways.

“We were trying to humanize her,” she said. “There’s no one like Reality.”

During our interview, Jones, who’s known for her breakout role in the 2021 Oscar-winning drama CODA, talked about why she thinks Winner’s story is unknown by many people and how she feels about someone who undertook such a polarizing act.

Winner is currently streaming on on-demand platforms.

Were there any concerns going into a film like Winner knowing this would be the first time you’d play a real person?

As an actor, you read the material, and you think, “OK, how would this person feel in this situation?” or “Do I have the experience to draw from?” I got to hang out with [Reality] before we started shooting, so I could talk to her about her experience and get to know her as a person. Humans are complicated.

What did you learn about her?

Reality’s coping mechanism is comedy. She’s a very calm person, but there’s a lot going on underneath the surface. So, it was really interesting for me to tap into that. That was a major draw. I really enjoyed playing a real person.

Since this was your first time in Texas, did anything strike you about the state in particular?

(Laughs.) There were a lot of cowboy boots. I felt very British. [Reality] has a lot of land, and she has a little swing on her deck. I feel that’s very American and very Texas.

Why do you think fewer people know about Reality’s story than someone like Edward Snowden or Julian Assange?

Reality was silenced, so she couldn’t talk about what happened and what she did. Online, there’s a lot about her name. I think people were so drawn to her name and how different it was, so people didn’t actually read about what she did. That’s why we wanted to do this film. I think Reality is such an amazing person. What she did for her country and for the American people is so admirable that we wanted to make sure people understood why she did it.

Why do you think Reality’s story lends itself to more of a dark comedy narrative?

I was kind of shocked when I read the script, because it was quite funny. I hadn’t met Reality at that point. I was definitely intrigued by the route that filmmakers were taking. I totally understood it because when I met her, I did nothing but laugh. I thought it was a really clever way of showing people Reality’s humor.

Reality went to prison for breaking the law. How do you see her — as a hero or a villain?

Reality definitely inspires me. I think there are two types of people in the world: people who are content in letting life play out and people that can’t do that and want to fight for what they think is right. Reality is [the latter]. I think it’s extremely admirable. This film has taught me a way of thinking going forward.

You’re only 22 years old, and you’ve already starred in an incredible Oscar-winning film like CODA. What do you look for when deciding on a new project?

I’m always looking for a challenge. I look for characters that I haven’t played before — something different. I always want to learn something from whatever I do. I just did an [so-far untitled] HBO show with [writer and producer] Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown), where I got to have a mullet and have a Delaware County accent. I really like tapping into characters that are almost completely different from myself.