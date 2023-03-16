Spanish-speaking moviegoers think Netflix's new movie Chupa has a sucky name

In its common usage, the word either means something sucks or describes a certain lewd act.

By on Thu, Mar 16, 2023 at 9:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Spanish-speaking moviegoers think Netflix's new movie Chupa has a sucky name
Courtesy Photo / Netflix
San Antonians love scary tales of the the blood-sucking chupacabra, a creature from South American folklore, but many of them are likely to think the name Netflix’s new movie featuring the mythical beast just plain sucks.

The movie Chupa, which begins streaming on April 7, follows a young protagonist who visits Mexico to meet his family and befriends a baby chupacabra, which he names Chupa.

Since the release of the trailer and movie poster Tuesday, Spanish speakers have taken to social media to note that the word “chupa” literally means “suck” or “to suck.” In more casual vernacular, it also can be used to describe fellatio.

“Imagine the sheer amount of people this title went through at @netflix all the way to ‘release promo movie poster’ for no one to tell them that you can’t shorten the word ‘chupacabra’ with ‘chupa’ because it literally means ‘to suck off’ …” American author Vanessa Angélica Villarreal tweeted. “Like kids should not google this word.”
“That awkward moment when you straight up name your kids’ movie ‘SUCK’ because your marketing dept has no Spanish Speakers,” another Twitter user chimed in.

Chupa's trailer does address the word’s meaning — sort of. One character points out that the creature’s name means “sucker,” suggesting, well, a rather broad interpretation of the word. There's no mention of any below-the-belt sexual act in the two-minute trailer.

The film's Mexico City-born director Jonás Cuarón said at a Netflix Tudum event that his goal was to created an “incredibly cute creature based on a terrifying legend.”

Even if the Netflix marketing team missed the potential problems with the title, seems like Cuarón could have supplied them with a warning.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Movie Reviews & News articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Actress Selenis Leyva brings ‘mama bear’ mentality to role in newly opened Creed III

By Kiko Martinez

Selenis Leyva appears during the premiere of Creed III.

Making Monsters: San Antonio-tied short horror-comedy Dead Enders making debut at SXSW 2023

By Kiko Martinez

Skarlett Redd stars as Maya in Dead Enders.

San Antonio single mom Malorie Ann Romero takes on wilderness in latest Naked and Afraid episode

By Kiko Martinez

Malorie Ann Romero survived 21 days in the wilderness for the reality show Naked and Afraid.

Certified Weird: Seven bizarre movies shot in San Antonio you've probably never heard of

By Kiko Martinez

Nightwing is set on a Hopi Indian reservation in New Mexico where a colony of vampire bats are sucking living creatures dry of blood.

Also in Movies

San Antonio single mom Malorie Ann Romero takes on wilderness in latest Naked and Afraid episode

By Kiko Martinez

Malorie Ann Romero survived 21 days in the wilderness for the reality show Naked and Afraid.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us