Ahead of San Antonio show, Incubus' Chris Kilmore discusses the band's growth beyond nu-metal

Soundchecks are generally just part of a band's daily routine — get to the venue, play a few songs to dial in the sound, then get out until the show hours later.

But that's not the case for Incubus, which is performing at San Antonio's recently renamed Boeing Center at Tech Port on Thursday, Feb. 2.



"A lot of new music ideas that we have actually come from soundchecks when we're on tour," said turntablist and keyboardist Chris Kilmore in a recent phone interview. "There was a period of time where all we did was tour, almost 10 years straight. We didn't really have much time other than when we stepped off the tour bus to write a record real quick..."

He continued: "So, over the years, once we get our soundcheck kind of straight on stage, we just start jamming and we always record. So, after soundcheck, we might say, 'Oh, that was a cool idea' and go back and revisit it and then work on it for a couple days. The process of writing songs for us, that's kind of what it is. It's just a rough idea until it sparks an idea with somebody else. And then it starts going around the rest of the guys and before long it whips up into a song."

As a result, Kilmore expects the veteran alternative rockers will have new material to work on this year. After all, they spent plenty of time on the road in 2022.

Getting kicked off the road by COVID was a shock to the system for Incubus, whose bread and butter is touring, year after year after year.

"It felt like somebody just slammed the brakes on," Kilmore said. "We're riding on this really cool tour bus, and somebody just slams the brake on and says, 'OK, you're done. Stop, get out.' And we're in the middle of the desert or something, there's no direction. What can we do?"

What Kilmore did for the past couple years was to work at the keyboards, which he picked up later in life, learn some more music theory and, of course, further the turntable skills and sounds he's been making since he was a pre-teen growing up in Pennsylvania.

"I saw Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince when I was young and Jazzy Jeff blew my mind," Kilmore said. "At that moment, I was like, 'Man, I want to try to do that.'"

He started DJing at 13 and continued through high school and college in Washington D.C. before he moved to Los Angeles and became part of the Jedi Knights DJ crew.

"We would link all of our turntables together," he said. "We'd make beats and things like that live together. While we're scratching, and it kind of [became], 'We're a band — you're playing the bass on a turntable. I've got a kick drum. This guy's got a high-hat and snare,' and so on. I'm like, we're a band. That kind of opened up my mind."

That epiphany led to invitations to join rock bands, who were adding DJs to the sound mix in the "nu-metal" movement. Eventually, an invitation came from Incubus, which was looking for a replacement for Gavin Koppel.

Joining Incubus for its 1998 tour behind the album S.C.I.E.N.C.E., Kilmore went into the studio with the band to create Make Yourself, a 1999 double-platinum breakthrough album that yanked the band out of the nu-metal genre and into the rock mainstream.

"I feel like just having my personality and the fact that I'm the DJ kind of pulled us out of that a little bit," Kilmore said. "There was a point there where I felt like a DJ in a rock band was really cliche. Every band out there was trying to come up with a DJ. But I felt like I was always a little different than those guys."

In large part, that difference was rooted in Kilmore's musical approach, which aimed at incorporating the turntables almost like another instrument in the group.

"I always felt like when you scratch on top of music, regardless of what genre it is, it's equivalent to a guitar solo," he said. "It sticks out. It's loud. It's hard to sing over it or do other rhythmic things over top of it without that [scratching] being the focal point. So, I was always conscious of that.

"So, there's a bunch of solos and things like that, but there's a lot of other stuff going on that are blended in," Kilmore added. "That was actually the hardest thing to achieve with this band — how do I get into this and not stick out and blend in just like everybody else is blending in? I think through that process, it was like, 'OK, now our sound is developing, and our sound is getting bigger and we're not a nu-metal band.'"

That change wasn't just evident musically. It could be seen in the Incubus audience, which Kilmore initially saw on the S.C.I.E.N.C.E. tour.

"Back then, it was all guys," he said. "It was the mosh pits. It was guys shaking the barricade and everything like that. And then, we wrote Make Yourself, and 'Pardon Me' came out and you started seeing a little bit more girls. As that album went on, and the singles came out, 'Stellar' came out and now that front row was all girls, with those guys behind them. And then a crowd developed."

That audience has stayed with the band through its hit-making years, with its 2000s albums Morning View, A Crow Left of the Murder... and Light Grenades, and as Incubus has entered its third decade as a band.

Kilmore, who had a bout with COVID last June — "It took me out for a little bit, it's definitely the sickest I've ever been," he said — missed the band's rehearsals and had to play a pair of shows in Spain cold.

"It's really funny how mentally you forget things," he said. "You're like, 'Oh, what song is this or what setting is that?' Once you get into it and don't think about what you have to do, it's almost like muscle memory. Your body just takes over and it's like, 'This is how you do it.'"

Kilmore's muscle memory, however, can't become rote repetition on tour. Unlike the majority of artists, Incubus plays different songs every show.

"We usually have a structure, obviously," he said. "It's a coordinated event kind of thing. It's not just us up there jamming. We've got sound guys and lighting guys all trying to do their jobs as well. So, we usually keep a good outline, how we're going to start, maybe a middle section and then switch out some songs in between."

As a band, Incubus remains flexible, Kilmore said.

"Obviously, we've been around for so long, we have so many songs we could play, we can throw in audibles as often as we like. We try to keep it fresh every night and do our thing."

