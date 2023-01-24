Boeing signs 7-year naming rights deal for San Antonio's Tech Port + Arena

The aerospace company also made a $2.3 million donation to an educational nonprofit affiliated with Port San Antonio and unveiled a new exhibit there.

By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 5:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Boeing has more than 3,000 employees at Port San Antonio and 5,700 employees across Texas. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Boeing has more than 3,000 employees at Port San Antonio and 5,700 employees across Texas.
San Antonio's $70 million Tech Port + Arena has a new name, a new science exhibit and a new store, all sponsored by one of the city's highest-profile employers.

The 3,100-seat facility will be named the Boeing Center at Tech Port based on deal struck with the Arlington, Virginia-based aerospace giant, officials reveled Tuesday afternoon at an event attended by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and District 4 City Councilwoman Ariana Rocha Garcia.

As part of the relationship, Boeing also unveiled an exhibit called the Boeing Aerospace Adventure at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology (SAMSAT), also located at the arena. The state-of-the-art flight simulator will allow guests to fly an array of Boeing airplanes.

click to enlarge John Barnes, a senior at South San Antonio High School, tries out the new Boeing Aerospace Adventure flight simulator at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology at the recently renamed Boeing Center. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
John Barnes, a senior at South San Antonio High School, tries out the new Boeing Aerospace Adventure flight simulator at the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology at the recently renamed Boeing Center.
Boeing also opened a new apparel store on the arena's main concourse.

Officials declined to offer details about how much Boeing paid for its seven-year naming rights deal. However, Boeing Global Services President and CEO  Stephanie Pope said the company will donate $2.3 million to the Kelly Heritage Foundation, an educational nonprofit affiliated with Port San Antonio, as a part of the transaction.

Boeing's $2.3 million donation will go towards expanding the nonprofit's STEM program and workforce development with the help of partners including the SAMSAT.

"These are technologies that are changing the world, making it a productive and a safer place," Rocha Garcia said to the over 100 high school students also in attendance at Tuesday's event. "We are creating exciting career opportunities for you right here so that you don't have to leave San Antonio."

Boeing is one of the Alamo City's largest employers. Since 2018, the aerospace company has tripled its staff to more than 3,000 people at Port San Antonio. It employs 5,700 people across the state, according to the Express-News.

click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Boeing's work at San Antonio's Tech Port is essential in helping support the Texan economy. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Boeing's work at San Antonio's Tech Port is essential in helping support the Texan economy.
All profits earned from concerts, E-sporting events and other exhibitions at the Boeing Center are also donated to the Kelly Foundation.

"You see, we're never going to make a penny off this building," said Jim Perschbach, president and CEO of Port San Antonio. "Every concert you go to, every $15 beer you buy from us, it all goes to supporting the Kelly Heritage Foundation."

"I'm proud of the work that Boeing is doing in Texas. Boeing helps Texas be the No. 1 economy in the United States of America," Abbott said, referencing new data released by the Federal government on Tuesday. "But, just as important as what Boeing is doing for our economy is what they're doing in educating young Texans, especially with this revelation of the Boeing Center at Tech Port."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Read More about Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Report: Hundreds of indigenous remains housed at UTSA, Witte Museum despite federal law

By Michael Karlis

UTSA currently houses 297 indigenous remains at its Center for Archaeological Research, according to Axios.

Board of San Antonio's CPS Energy votes to phase out coal plant, replace it with natural gas

By Travis E. Poling

The board of CPS Energy voted to keep fossil fuels in the mix until 2065.

San Antonio has the fastest rising rents of any big city in Texas, study says

By Michael Karlis

Dallas was the only other large city in Texas to see rents go up, increasing a meager 0.9%.

Craigslist ad from Texas man offering sex services in exchange for cartons of eggs goes viral

By Michael Karlis

The average price for a carton of eggs was up 60% in December from the year prior.

Also in News

As egg prices soar, they're the latest commodity smuggled into Texas from Mexico

By Sanford Nowlin

CBP officials are seeing a rise in people illegally bringing eggs into border states.

In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion

By Eleanor Klibanoff, The Texas Tribune

Protesters march for abortion rights on Sunday, Jan. 22, in San Antonio.

Conservative lawmakers push for review of school board group’s guidance on transgender students

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

A hardline conservative group has asked Attorney General Ken Paxton to weigh in on guidance to school districts for navigating issues related to transgender students.

Meet the latest wingnuts to join Texas' State Board of Education

By Josephine Lee, The Texas Observer

Redistricting has pushed the state board of education even deeper into conservative hands.
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us