Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Daddy Yankee adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in December

The reggaeton legend's other SA stop on the tour sold out within days.

By on Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge Daddy Yankee will retire from the music biz after his La Ultima Vuelta tour. - COURTESY PHOTO / DADDY YANKEE
Courtesy Photo / Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee will retire from the music biz after his La Ultima Vuelta tour.
Puerto Rican reggaeton heavyweight Daddy Yankee is adding a second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center after the quick sellout of the Sept. 14 stop on his much-touted retirement tour.

Daddy Yankee's second San Antonio gig, part of Grammy Award winner's La Ultima Vuelta tour, will be on December 16, according to a news release. Pre-sale tickets, which can be accessed using the code "LASTTURN2," go on sale Thursday, April 21, at 10 a.m and will be available through Friday, April 22, until 9 a.m.

General tickets are available for purchase starting Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Both the general and pre-sale options are available from Ticket Master and the AT&T Center.

Daddy Yankee's La Ultima Vuelta trek, or The Last Round, will promote the recent album Legendaddy, his first long-playing release in a decade. The jaunt is also billed as the final tour of the rapper's three-decade-long career.

$65-$195, Friday, Dec. 16, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival

Trending

Primus keeps crowd at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre riveted with worthy Rush tribute

By Mike McMahan

Primus kept the multimedia front and center during Saturday's show.

Organizers of San Antonio's intimate Echo Bridge concerts want to make it a stop for bigger acts

By Mike McMahan

Listeners take in a performance by underground rock legend Jad Fair in late March.

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz talks the future of metal before the band's San Antonio show

By Mike McMahan

Alissa White-Gluz has fronted Arch Enemy since the 2014 album War Eternal.

San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream to throw free Bidi Bidi bash in honor of Selena’s birthday

By Nina Rangel

Selena does the Washing Machine in the La Carcacha music video.

Also in Music

Primus keeps crowd at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre riveted with worthy Rush tribute

By Mike McMahan

Primus kept the multimedia front and center during Saturday's show.

San Antonio’s Sound Cream Airstream to throw free Bidi Bidi bash in honor of Selena’s birthday

By Nina Rangel

Selena does the Washing Machine in the La Carcacha music video.

Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz talks the future of metal before the band's San Antonio show

By Mike McMahan

Alissa White-Gluz has fronted Arch Enemy since the 2014 album War Eternal.

Pioneering punk provocateur Lydia Lunch will perform Sunday at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

By Sanford Nowlin

Lydia Lunch's Retrovirus project will perform music from the punk poetess' catalog going back to 1977.
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us