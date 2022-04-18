Daddy Yankee adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in December

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Daddy Yankee
Daddy Yankee will retire from the music biz after his La Ultima Vuelta tour.
Puerto Rican reggaeton heavyweight Daddy Yankee is adding a second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center after the quick sellout of the Sept. 14 stop on his much-touted retirement tour.
Daddy Yankee's second San Antonio gig, part of Grammy Award winner's La Ultima Vuelta tour, will be on December 16, according to a news release. Pre-sale tickets, which can be accessed using the code "LASTTURN2," go on sale Thursday, April 21, at 10 a.m and will be available through Friday, April 22, until 9 a.m.
General tickets are available for purchase starting Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Both the general and pre-sale options are available from Ticket Master
and the AT&T Center
.
Daddy Yankee's La Ultima Vuelta trek, or The Last Round, will promote the recent album Legendaddy
, his first long-playing release in a decade. The jaunt is also billed as the final tour of the rapper's three-decade-long career.
$65-$195, Friday, Dec. 16, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tenter.com
or ticketmaster.com
.
