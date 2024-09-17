Deftones, Mars Volta will play San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in March

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday from the Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster websites. Exclusive presale access is available to those who sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.
Early access Wednesday is also available to those using a Mars Volta presale code. To get the code, fans must sign up for the band's newsletter by 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
El Paso-born prog outfit the Mars Volta has also slowed in releasing new music since a reunion two years ago. Their band's first studio album in a decade, The Mars Volta, dropped in 2022 following an eight-year hiatus. An acoustic version of the release, Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón, dropped last year.
The two hard-rocking behemoths will be supported by up-and-coming shoegaze and soft-grunge opener Fleshwater.
