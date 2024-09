Deftones, Mars Volta will play San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in March

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center Deftones are coming back to the Alamo City this spring.

The tour will be Deftones' first set of headlining road dates since 2022. Although the alt-metal quintet hasn't released new music since 2020, its popularity has largely remained in place thanks to enduring love for its third studio album, White Pony.

Deftones and the Mars Volta have joined forces for a new U.S. tour that will stop in San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Thursday, March 13.General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday from the Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster websites. Exclusive presale access is available to those who sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.Early access Wednesday is also available to those using a Mars Volta presale code. To get the code, fans must sign up for the band's newsletter by 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.El Paso-born prog outfit the Mars Volta has also slowed in releasing new music since a reunion two years ago. Their band's first studio album in a decade,, dropped in 2022 following an eight-year hiatus. An acoustic version of the release,, dropped last yearThe two hard-rocking behemoths will be supported by up-and-coming shoegaze and soft-grunge opener Fleshwater.