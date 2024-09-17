TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Deftones, Mars Volta will play San Antonio's Frost Bank Center in March

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, but presale deals start as early as Wednesday.

By on Tue, Sep 17, 2024 at 12:49 pm

click to enlarge Deftones are coming back to the Alamo City this spring. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Deftones are coming back to the Alamo City this spring.
Deftones and the Mars Volta have joined forces for a new U.S. tour that will stop in San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Thursday, March 13.

General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday from the Frost Bank Center and Ticketmaster websites. Exclusive presale access is available to those who sign up for Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.

Early access Wednesday is also available to those using a Mars Volta presale code. To get the code, fans must sign up for the band's newsletter by 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The tour will be Deftones' first set of headlining road dates since 2022. Although the alt-metal quintet hasn't released new music since 2020, its popularity has largely remained in place thanks to enduring love for its third studio album, White Pony

El Paso-born prog outfit the Mars Volta has also slowed in releasing new music since a reunion two years ago. Their band's first studio album in a decade, The Mars Volta, dropped in 2022 following an eight-year hiatus. An acoustic version of the release, Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazón, dropped last year.

The two hard-rocking behemoths will be supported by up-and-coming shoegaze and soft-grunge opener Fleshwater.

Prices unavailable, Thursday, March 13, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Nicki Minaj's Wednesday Frost Bank Center show will be her first in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

Nicki Minaj is performing at the Frost Bank Center as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

Cigarettes After Sex playing San Antonio's Frost Bank Center Tuesday

By Stephanie Koithan

Cigarettes After Sex is stopping in the Alamo City as part of a tour to support its latest album.

LA LOM bringing retro-Latin grooves to San Antonio's Stable Hall this Friday

By Stephanie Koithan

LA LOM, which stands for the Los Angeles League of Musicians, is bringing its groove-heavy instrumental sound to SA.

Jed Craddock Band performing Echo Bridge fundraiser for San Antonio's River Aid

By Adam Doe

Echo Bridge concerts take place under the Roosevelt Avenue bridge and take advantage of the structure's acoustics.

San Antonio's Starlighter celebrating 3rd anniversary with music festival this Saturday

By Stephanie Koithan

The Starlighter has been a live music destination of the Deco District since 2021.

September 5, 2024

