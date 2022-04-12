Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Downtown San Antonio’s Smoke BBQ hosting rappers T.I., Baby Bash for April 20 anniversary party

Smoke's seventh anniversary party will take place Wednesday, April 20.

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 12:55 pm

Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper T.I. for its seventh anniversary. - FACEBOOK / T.I.
Facebook / T.I.
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper T.I. for its seventh anniversary.
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ and Skybar has put together yet another bumping bill of 2000s-era hip-hop — this time in celebration of its seventh anniversary.

The downtown venue will host T.I. and Baby Bash on Wednesday, April 20 for its birthday party, according to social media posts. Rapper and radio personality Fatman Scoop will host the event.

Known for aughts-era hits, T.I. and Baby Bash are the latest hip-hop artists to grace Smoke’s stage. The outdoor venue has also hosted early-2000s hitmakers Nelly and 50 Cent, who both performed during separate celebrations last year.

Presale tickets to the anniversary show are available now on Eventbrite, starting at $40. Smoke is also offering VIP options, ranging from $125 per person to $2,500 for a pavilion with a capacity of 10.

Smoke BBQ and  Skybar is located at 501 E. Crockett St. Doors for the show open at 4:20 p.m. — when else?

