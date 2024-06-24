Late South Texas TV host Johnny Canales to be subject of documentary

click to enlarge
Johnny Canales died earlier this month at age 77.
Tejano music TV host Johnny Canales, who died earlier this month, will be memorialized in a documentary produced by the team behind Netflix's Selena: The Series
, entertainment industry site Deadline reported last week
.
Producers Myrna Perez and Adrian Arredondo had already begun work on the project, called Take It Away
, before Canales' family announced his passing on Thursday, June 13, according to the article. The documentary is being co-produced by Trojan Horse Media and Texas Monthly
.
"This is a bilingual story of the American Dream," Arredondo and Perez told Deadline in a joint statement. "Take It Away
is an incredible look into migrant communities and the beauty they've created over decades in America. The Rio Grande Valley has so much joy to share with the world, and we're proud Johnny Canales paved the way for us to do so much with our music."
The documentary's title is drawn from Canales' catchphrase “You got it! Take it away!" The host used tag when introducing acts on the The Johnny Canales Show
.
"We were immediately struck by Myrna's and Adrian's vision and access to the world of Johnny Canales and the Tejano movement," Texas Monthly
Executive Producer Megan Creydt told Deadline. "This is an undeniable story that doesn't just shine a light on the past but gives us greater appreciation for the moment we're in today."
Canales first gained fame in 1983 as host of the Johnny Canales Show
, which first aired on Corpus Christi TV station KRIS. The successful program, which focused on showcasing up-and-coming Tejano music acts, was picked up by Univision in 1988, where it aired until 1996.
Canales is credited with helping launch the careers of Selena, Emilio Navaira and Mazz, among others.
