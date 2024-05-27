Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Alejandro Escovedo, Samara Joy, High Desert Queen

click to enlarge Nancy Rankin Escovedo Singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo's work has straddled punk, cowpony, rock and Americana.

Alejandro Escovedo

San Antonio native Alejandro Escovedo has decades of creating compelling punk, cowpunk, rock and Americana on his own and as a member of the seminal groups Rank and File and True Believers have made him Texas music royalty. The Austin-based singer-songwriter’s life truly is the stuff of legend — he lived in NYC’s famed Chelsea Hotel, collaborated on albums with famed producers including Tony Visconti and Jim Dickinson and he played with Judy Nylon, the multidisciplinary artist immortalized in Brian Eno’s “Back in Judy’s Jungle.” $25-$95, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. — Bill Baird

Saturday, June 1

Samara Joy

Verve Records recording artist Samara Joy sings in the classic jazz mold of Ella Fitzgerald or Billie Holiday, and, at only 23 years old, is at the start of a promising career. She’s already been showered with accolades, including being named Best New Artist in both 2021’s JazzTimes Critics Poll and the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Clearly, this show’s quick sellout is a sign SA jazz fans recognize her as a future legend. Sold out, 8 p.m., Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org. — BB

High Desert Queen

Austin’s High Desert Queen, stellar purveyors of stoner/doom/fuzz rock, are in town to promote their newly released sophomore album, Palm Reader, on Magnetic Eye Records, which has much to offer for lovers of tight sludge and heavy psych. Houston’s Warlung, along with SA favorites Syr and Diamond Denim, open. For the sake of transparency, we must mention Current editor-in-chief Sanford Nowlin is a member of Syr. $5, 8 p.m., The Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122. — BB

Dreamer Boy, Nitefire

Dreamer Boy, an indie-rock project formed by Waco native Zach Taylor, blends Americana, R&B and rock, emphasizing Taylor’s Southern twang. Inspired by the landscapes Taylor visited while relocating from Nashville to Los Angeles, Dreamer Boy’s just-released third album, Lonestar, highlights a soul-stirring journey across these United States. Onstage, Taylor channels his inner Ziggy Stardust by adopting a rodeo clown persona. $18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

