SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Alejandro Escovedo, Samara Joy, High Desert Queen

Indie-rock act Dreamer Boy, which adds to Southern twang to Americana, R&B and rock, also is coming to town.

By on Mon, May 27, 2024 at 9:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo's work has straddled punk, cowpony, rock and Americana. - Nancy Rankin Escovedo
Nancy Rankin Escovedo
Singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo's work has straddled punk, cowpony, rock and Americana.
Friday, May 31

Alejandro Escovedo

San Antonio native Alejandro Escovedo has decades of creating compelling punk, cowpunk, rock and Americana on his own and as a member of the seminal groups Rank and File and True Believers have made him Texas music royalty. The Austin-based singer-songwriter’s life truly is the stuff of legend — he lived in NYC’s famed Chelsea Hotel, collaborated on albums with famed producers including Tony Visconti and Jim Dickinson and he played with Judy Nylon, the multidisciplinary artist immortalized in Brian Eno’s “Back in Judy’s Jungle.” $25-$95, 8 p.m., Stable Hall, 307 Pearl Parkway, stablehall.com. Bill Baird

Saturday, June 1

Samara Joy

Verve Records recording artist Samara Joy sings in the classic jazz mold of Ella Fitzgerald or Billie Holiday, and, at only 23 years old, is at the start of a promising career. She’s already been showered with accolades, including being named Best New Artist in both 2021’s JazzTimes Critics Poll and the 2021 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. Clearly, this show’s quick sellout is a sign SA jazz fans recognize her as a future legend. Sold out, 8 p.m., Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org. BB

High Desert Queen

Austin’s High Desert Queen, stellar purveyors of stoner/doom/fuzz rock, are in town to promote their newly released sophomore album, Palm Reader, on Magnetic Eye Records, which has much to offer for lovers of tight sludge and heavy psych. Houston’s Warlung, along with SA favorites Syr and Diamond Denim, open. For the sake of transparency, we must mention Current editor-in-chief Sanford Nowlin is a member of Syr. $5, 8 p.m., The Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 320-2122. BB

Dreamer Boy, Nitefire

Dreamer Boy, an indie-rock project formed by Waco native Zach Taylor, blends Americana, R&B and rock, emphasizing Taylor’s Southern twang. Inspired by the landscapes Taylor visited while relocating from Nashville to Los Angeles, Dreamer Boy’s just-released third album, Lonestar, highlights a soul-stirring journey across these United States. Onstage, Taylor channels his inner Ziggy Stardust by adopting a rodeo clown persona. $18, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com. Danny Cervantes

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Live Music in San Antonio This Week articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Music Showcase returning June 22 after five-year hiatus

By Sanford Nowlin

Audience members rock out at the 2019 San Antonio Music Showcase.

Never Surrender: More than 4 decades on, metal act Saxon is still running on Hell, Fire & Chaos

By Dave Gil de Rubio

British heavy metal band is beloved in San Antonio thanks early radio airplay by KISS-FM DJ Joe Anthony.

Heart’s Wilson sisters rocked San Antonio with decades' worth of hits

By Nina Rangel

Heart took the stage at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center.

Dancing in the Dark: Night Club bringing its synth-heavy sounds to San Antonio's Paper Tiger

By Mike McMahan

In 2022, Night Club wowed San Antonio fans during its opening slot for Puscifer at the Boeing Center.

Never Surrender: More than 4 decades on, metal act Saxon is still running on Hell, Fire & Chaos

By Dave Gil de Rubio

British heavy metal band is beloved in San Antonio thanks early radio airplay by KISS-FM DJ Joe Anthony.

Peso Pluma pushes back summer concert date in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Peso Pluma performs a show last year at San Antonio's AT&T Center, now renamed the Frost Bank Center.

San Antonio Music Showcase returning June 22 after five-year hiatus

By Sanford Nowlin

Audience members rock out at the 2019 San Antonio Music Showcase.

Honky Tonk Man: San Antonio's Bill Malone is country music's most revered scholar

By Bill Baird

Scholars Bill and Bobbie Malone record their weekly radio show, which showcases classic country tunes chosen to reflect a set theme.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us