Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Guns N' Roses, $uicideboy$, Frankie Cosmos and more

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center New Orleans cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim built their duo $uicideboy$ from humble SoundCloud beginnings into one of the most popular underground rap acts.

Guns N' Roses is heading to the Alamodome Tuesday to deliver a dose of stadium rock for those who crave such spectacle.

However, that's not the only reason for SA music fans to be excited. Other shows offer an exciting array of to take in, from Ingrid Contreras' Mexican pop balladry to the underground rap of New Orleans' $uicideboy$ to local singer-songwriter Elnuh's spare and shoegazy creations.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Guns N' Roses, Alice In Chains

Despite decades of drama, lineup changes and inactivity, Guns N' Roses managed to retain its status as one of rock's biggest acts, and once OG members Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the fold a few years back, the group's been doing victory laps in stadiums. Born at the ass-end of the hair metal era, GNR released the massive albums Appetite for Destruction and the fraternal Use Your Illusion twins, though not much of note since. A new single, "Perhaps," dropped a couple weeks ago, though you'd be forgiven for thinking it's a rewrite of the "November Rain" outro. $44 and up*, 6 p.m., Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com. — Mike McMahan

Friday, Sept. 29

Ingrid Contreras

Mexico's Ingrid Conteras brings mariachi-style melody to her pop balladry. Her latest single, "No Mereces Que Te Quiera," mixes an immediately familiar trumpet sound with a message of female empowerment. As a young child, Contreras dreamed of becoming an American pop star, and moved to Boston at the age of 18 to make it happen. When that didn't work out, she returned to her native Mexico and debuted a string of singles, including "Te Seguiré Queriendo" and "Costumbres" that cemented her status in her native land. $28-$128, 8:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com. — MM

Frankie Cosmos, Good Morning, alexalone

Singer Greta Kline's delicate and deliberate lyrics propel the DIY sound of Frankie Cosmos. The daughter of actors Phoebe Cates and Kevin Kline, the native New Yorker delivers her matter-of-fact vocals with a touch of sweetness influenced by the anti-folk sound of The Moldy Peaches. The lo-fi melancholy of Melbourne duo Good Morning will help set the stage. $25, 8 p.m., Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com. — Danny Cervantes

Saturday, Sept. 30

Eyes Set to Kill, Reddstar, RVNT, Kill Lonely, Cxsslynn

Mixing elements of post-hardcore and metalcore, Tempe, Arizona's Eyes Set to Kill isn't pulling punches. Mixing chuggy guitars and the screams of frontwoman Alexia Rodriguez, the band brings a sound that's both hard-hitting and anthemic. Eyes Set to Kill has earned high-profile attention from places both obvious (Headbanger's Ball, Alternative Press) and less obvious (USA Today). This tour celebrates the 15th anniversary of its debut LP Reach. $16-$18, 6:30 p.m., Vibes Underground, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 255-3833, vibeseventcenter.com. — MM

Sunday, Oct. 1

Elnuh, Brody Price, Villagerrr

Doom and gloom meet poignant lyrical and instrumental expression in this lineup. San Antonio solo act Elnuh creates spare, shoegazey tunes that feel like they drift through a deep, melancholy void before emerging into wintry sunlight. Dallas-based Brody Price specializes in what he refers to as "doom country," while Columbus, Ohio-based Villagerrr creates folksy, wistful tracks in a similar vein. $5, 8 p.m., The Lonesome Rose, 2114 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 455-0233, thelonesomerose.com. — Dalia Gulca

Tuesday, October 3

$uicideboy$, Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd, Sematary, Ramirez

New Orleans cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim built their duo $uicideboy$ from humble SoundCloud beginnings into one of the most popular underground rap acts, thus averting suicide if they didn't make it big by age 30. After years of releasing mixtapes and EPs, $uicideboy$ first studio album, 2018's I Want To Die In New Orleans, became a Top 10 album. Collaborations with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and Korn guitarist James Shaffer followed. The pair's current undertaking is a four-volume series, Yin Yang Tapes, which include tracks with openers Ghostmane and Freddie Dredd. $49.95-$403.00, 6:30 p.m., Frost Bank Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, frostbankcenter.com. — DC