More than $200K in equipment stolen in San Antonio from Tejano band

Bandleader Jesse Turner announced the theft during a solemn Facebook Live, during which he asked the public to contact police if they have any information.
"Somebody stole all our lighting, all of our speakers, all of our equipment, even our merchandise," Turner said in the video. "I'm a little bit heartbroken...you never expect it to happen to you but when it happens it's a hard pill to swallow."
The U-Haul was still packed full after a Sunday show in Premont, about two hours south of the Alamo City. Authorities later found the vehicle dumped with all the equipment inside missing. Turner told KENS5 that the merch alone was worth $14,000.
Meanwhile, Turner told KENS5 that the band might have to rent equipment ahead of its Friday show in Irving.
Grupo Siggno originated in Santa Rosa, Texas, and developed a following in both Mexico and the Lone Star State. Its 2016 album Yo Te Esperare debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart. The group has also received a BMI Music Award and a Latin Grammy nomination.
"People can steal my equipment, people can steal my lighting, people can steal my screens that we have, but people cannot steal my drive and people cannot steal my work ethic," said Turner in the emotional Facebook video. "People cannot steal me doing what I love to do."
