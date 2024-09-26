TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

More than $200K in equipment stolen in San Antonio from Tejano band

The equipment was stolen when someone drove off with the band's packed U-Haul on the South Side.

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 11:29 am

Tejano band Grupo Siggno says its video wall is one of the items that were stolen.
Facebook / Grupo Siggno
Tejano band Grupo Siggno says its video wall is one of the items that were stolen.
Tejano band Grupo Siggno is asking for public support after thieves made off with $200,000 worth of its equipment in San Antonio.

Bandleader Jesse Turner announced the theft during a solemn Facebook Live, during which he asked the public to contact police if they have any information.

"Somebody stole all our lighting, all of our speakers, all of our equipment, even our merchandise," Turner said in the video. "I'm a little bit heartbroken...you never expect it to happen to you but when it happens it's a hard pill to swallow."

The theft occurred when someone drove off with a U-Haul full of the band's equipment in Southeast San Antonio near City Base Landing.

The U-Haul was still packed full after a Sunday show in Premont, about two hours south of the Alamo City. Authorities later found the vehicle dumped with all the equipment inside missing. Turner told KENS5 that the merch alone was worth $14,000.


The band has filed a report with the San Antonio Police Department, which is investigating the matter and attempting to locate the stolen items. The Bexar County Sheriff's Department is investigating as well, according to a MySA report. The band is also asking the public to keep a lookout for anyone attempting to sell expensive RCF equipment.

Meanwhile, Turner told KENS5 that the band might have to rent equipment ahead of its Friday show in Irving.

Grupo Siggno originated in Santa Rosa, Texas, and developed a following in both Mexico and the Lone Star State. Its 2016 album Yo Te Esperare debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart. The group has also received a BMI Music Award and a Latin Grammy nomination.

"People can steal my equipment, people can steal my lighting, people can steal my screens that we have, but people cannot steal my drive and people cannot steal my work ethic," said Turner in the emotional Facebook video. "People cannot steal me doing what I love to do."

September 18, 2024

