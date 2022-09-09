Nelly, Midland, Gary Allan added to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo musical lineup

Earlier in August, the stock show and rodeo announced the first round of headliners, including country music artist Keith Urban and the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Nelly, along with Lynard Skynard and Keith Urban, will headline San Antonio's Stock Show and Rodeo this year.
Nelly, along with Lynard Skynard and Keith Urban, will headline San Antonio's Stock Show and Rodeo this year.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo this week added five more acts to its music lineup, including "Hot in Herre" hip-hop star Nelly. That brings the total number of performers announced so far to 11.

In August, the rodeo unveiled its first round of headliners, including country star Keith Urban and Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Other artists announced this week include singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham, "Man to Man" singer Gary Allan and neotraditional country band Midland.

The full list of performers released so far includes:

Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentleman — Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
Jake Owen — Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
Carly Pearce — Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon
Midland — Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Tracy Byrd — Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Lee Brice — Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
Keith Urban — Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon and 7:30 p.m.
Los Tigres Del Norte — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Lynyrd Skynyrd — Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Nelly — Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.
Gary Allan — Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the rodeo, held Feb. 9-26 at the AT&T Center Freeman Coliseum Fairgrounds, are on sale now. They start at $33.

