Keith Urban, Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo next year

Wikipedia Commons / selbymay Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is slated to perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center as part of the 2023 Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 19.

Jake Owen – Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

Carly Pearce – Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon

Lee Brice – Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Keith Urban – Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon and 7:30 p.m.

Los Tigres Del Norte – Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

In San Antonio, it's never too early to start thinking about the rodeo.The annual San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced a partial music line-up for this year's exhibition, featuring a litany of big names. Those include "Blue Ain't Your Color" country music singer Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd, perhaps the most prominent band in Southern rock.Here's the full list of performers released so far:Tickets for the rodeo, held Feb. 9-26 at the AT&T Center Freeman Coliseum Fairgrounds, are on sale now . They start at $33.