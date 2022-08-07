Keith Urban, Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo next year

Jake Owen, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice and Los Tigres Del Norte are also among the performers.

By on Sun, Aug 7, 2022 at 8:43 am

Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is slated to perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center as part of the 2023 Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 19. - Wikipedia Commons / selbymay
Wikipedia Commons / selbymay
Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd is slated to perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center as part of the 2023 Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 19.
In San Antonio, it's never too early to start thinking about the rodeo.

The annual San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced a partial music line-up for this year's exhibition, featuring a litany of big names. Those include "Blue Ain't Your Color" country music singer Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd, perhaps the most prominent band in Southern rock.

Here's the full list of performers released so far:
  • Jake Owen – Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
  • Carly Pearce – Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon
  • Lee Brice – Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
  • Keith Urban – Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon and 7:30 p.m.
  • Los Tigres Del Norte – Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the rodeo, held Feb. 9-26 at the AT&T Center Freeman Coliseum Fairgrounds, are on sale now. They start at $33.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw as Rise Against, The Used and Senses Fail blew away their San Antonio fans
New Slideshow

All the cool performances we saw during the second day of Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw as Rise Against, The Used and Senses Fail blew away their San Antonio fans
New Slideshow

All the cool performances we saw during the second day of Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everything we saw as Rise Against, The Used and Senses Fail blew away their San Antonio fans
New Slideshow

All the cool performances we saw during the second day of Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022

Everything we saw during the first day of Central Texas music festival Float Fest 2022
Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Everything we saw as the Reverend Horton Heat played San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Saturday

Trending

Rise Against's return to San Antonio was epic in every sense of the word

By Nina Rangel

Rise Against takes the stage at San Antonio’s Tech Port Center + Arena.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Emily Wolfe, Robert Earl Keen, the Dollyrots

By Sanford Nowlin

Long-running Florida punk act the Dollyrots will perform at Paper Tiger.

Nuclear Juarez is blazing new trails with instrumental rock. Just don't ask it to play 'Walk Don't Run.'

By Mike McMahan

Nuclear Juarez is blazing new trails with instrumental rock. Just don't ask it to play 'Walk Don't Run.'

San Antonio doom metal band Las Cruces drops its first album in 12 years, and it was worth the wait

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio doom metal band Las Cruces drops its first album in 12 years, and it was worth the wait

Also in Music

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Emily Wolfe, Robert Earl Keen, the Dollyrots

By Sanford Nowlin

Long-running Florida punk act the Dollyrots will perform at Paper Tiger.

Rise Against's return to San Antonio was epic in every sense of the word

By Nina Rangel

Rise Against takes the stage at San Antonio’s Tech Port Center + Arena.

Rise Against talks about its post-pandemic return ahead of its San Antonio show on Tuesday

By Alan Sculley

Rise Against is set to play San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Texas Public Radio will bring back its downtown Summer Night City concerts next year

By Tommy Escobar

Texas Public Radio's Summer Night City shows featured free performances in downtown's Legacy Park.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us