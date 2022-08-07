Keith Urban, Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo next year

The annual San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced a partial music line-up for this year's exhibition, featuring a litany of big names. Those include "Blue Ain't Your Color" country music singer Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd, perhaps the most prominent band in Southern rock.
Here's the full list of performers released so far:
- Jake Owen – Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.
- Carly Pearce – Saturday, Feb. 11 at noon
- Lee Brice – Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.
- Keith Urban – Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon and 7:30 p.m.
- Los Tigres Del Norte – Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd – Thursday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
