New DIY punk speakeasy Whatever opening inside San Antonio's Club 727

However, out of those ashes, a new haunt is emerging.
Only a month after Snake Hill's closure, club regular and photographer Clementine Marie is opening up a DIY speakeasy called Whatever with hopes to draw much of the same crowd.
"Snake Hill was/is so important to the DIY scene here in SA," Marie told the Current in an online message. "And while the scene is in [this] transitional period I was given this opportunity to help and create a space for people to continue creating."
The venue will be located inside Club 727, formerly The Guillotine and The Sanctuary. As a nod to the host spot's former glory, Whatever features a guillotine in its logo.
Club 727 is located at 1812 N. Main Ave. near San Antonio College and the St. Mary's Strip.
"If you have ever been in the club, this space isn't part of the main space," Marie said. "It's off where you'd never notice it."
Whatever even has its own separate entrance, Marie added.
The all-ages speakeasy will throw its opening event Sunday, Sept. 15, with an accessibility driven $5 cover. Though the lineup is yet to be finalized, the venue's longterm focus will be on punk and hardcore, Marie told the Current.
An Oct. 24 show will feature Niagara Falls, N.Y.-based hardcore band Reality Denied along with Fear of Loss, Sanity Slip, Public Threat and Deadite.
"We will also be looking to bring in special events like karaoke and some within the LGBTQ+ community," Marie said.
The space will serve much the same function as Snake Hill had before its August closure, she explained.
Marie told the Current that she hopes Whatever will be "a place to create and perform and make memories that's super safe and accessible and just welcoming to any and all walks of life."
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed