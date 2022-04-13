Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Pioneering punk provocateur Lydia Lunch will perform Sunday at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

Lunch has blazed a confrontational and sonically adventurous trail for other women eager to explore music's dark fringes.

By on Wed, Apr 13, 2022 at 9:04 am

click to enlarge Lydia Lunch's Retrovirus project will perform music from the punk poetess' catalog going back to 1977. - JASMINE HIRST
Jasmine Hirst
Lydia Lunch's Retrovirus project will perform music from the punk poetess' catalog going back to 1977.
Musician, poet, actress and punk provocateur Lydia Lunch will raise her well-traveled circus tent full of noise and nihilism at San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Sunday, April 17.

Yep, Easter Sunday. Although it's fair to assume no hymns will be sung.

Since leading the seminal no wave band Teenage Jesus and the Jerks in the late '70s, Lunch has blazed a confrontational and sonically adventurous trail for other women eager to explore music's dark fringes. Her career has included acclaimed solo albums — both musical and spoken word — along with collaborations with similarly edgy acts including Sonic Youth, the Birthday Party and Jim "Foetus" Thirlwell.

Lunch's current Retrovirus tour pairs her with veteran experimental musicians — among them punk-jazz iconoclast Weasel Walter — for a "survey of her musical output from 1977 to the present," according to a statement. Expect material from influential albums such as Queen of Siam, 8 Eyed Spy, 1313, Shotgun Wedding and Big Sexy Noise.

The bill also is stocked with a pair of female-fronted outfits that kick up big noises of their own. Austin-San Antonio doom metal band Witchcryer, reportedly performing its last live show, and Austin's Pussy Gillette, a stomping garage rock outfit fresh off the road with Brooklyn punk stars Surfbort, will open.

Advance tickets are available online.

$15-$20, 7 p.m., Sunday, April 17, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Music Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center
Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Everything we saw as Ministry, the Melvins and COC brought the pain to San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio

Everything we saw as Judas Priest brought its 50 Heavy Metal Years tour to San Antonio
New Slideshow

All the bands we caught during Austin's South By Southwest festival

Trending

Downtown San Antonio’s Smoke BBQ hosting rappers T.I., Baby Bash for April 20 anniversary party

By Nina Rangel

Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper T.I. for its seventh anniversary.

J. Balvin postpones José Tour, which was slated to kick off at San Antonio's AT&T Center next week

By Kelly Nelson

J. Balvin postpones José Tour, which was slated to kick off at San Antonio's AT&amp;T Center next week

Organizers of San Antonio's intimate Echo Bridge concerts want to make it a stop for bigger acts

By Mike McMahan

Listeners take in a performance by underground rock legend Jad Fair in late March.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Music of Cream, Foreigner, Triston Marez and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Triston Marez's hat says it all with regard to his sound.

Also in Music

Downtown San Antonio’s Smoke BBQ hosting rappers T.I., Baby Bash for April 20 anniversary party

By Nina Rangel

Smoke BBQ + Skybar will host rapper T.I. for its seventh anniversary.

Pitbull and Sean Paul are coming to San Antonio's AT&T Center in September

By Michael Karlis

Tickets for Pitbull's latest tour go on sale this Friday at 10 am.

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: The Music of Cream, Foreigner, Triston Marez and more

By San Antonio Current Staff

Triston Marez's hat says it all with regard to his sound.

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center

By San Antonio Current Staff

Everything we saw as hip-hop supergroup Mount Westmore held court at San Antonio's AT&T Center
More

Digital Issue

April 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us