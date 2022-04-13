Pioneering punk provocateur Lydia Lunch will perform Sunday at San Antonio's Paper Tiger

click to enlarge
Jasmine Hirst
Lydia Lunch's Retrovirus project will perform music from the punk poetess' catalog going back to 1977.
Musician, poet, actress and punk provocateur Lydia Lunch will raise her well-traveled circus tent full of noise and nihilism at San Antonio's Paper Tiger on Sunday, April 17.
Yep, Easter Sunday. Although it's fair to assume no hymns will be sung.
Since leading the seminal no wave band Teenage Jesus and the Jerks in the late '70s, Lunch has blazed a confrontational and sonically adventurous trail for other women eager to explore music's dark fringes. Her career has included acclaimed solo albums — both musical and spoken word — along with collaborations with similarly edgy acts including Sonic Youth, the Birthday Party and Jim "Foetus" Thirlwell.
Lunch's current Retrovirus tour pairs her with veteran experimental musicians — among them punk-jazz iconoclast Weasel Walter — for a "survey of her musical output from 1977 to the present," according to a statement. Expect material from influential albums such as Queen of Siam
, 8 Eyed Spy
, 1313
, Shotgun Wedding
and Big Sexy Noise
.
The bill also is stocked with a pair of female-fronted outfits that kick up big noises of their own. Austin-San Antonio doom metal band Witchcryer, reportedly performing its last live show, and Austin's Pussy Gillette, a stomping garage rock outfit fresh off the road with Brooklyn punk stars Surfbort
, will open.
Advance tickets are available online
.
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Sunday, April 17, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St., papertigersatx.com.
