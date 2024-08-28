WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio band Girl in a Coma is (officially) out of its coma

After successful 'farewell' shows, the band is planning a string of tour dates and says an album is on the way.

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 10:21 am

click to enlarge After a few successful "farewell" shows, the members of Girl in a Coma have decided it's not over. - Michelle Alva
Michelle Alva
After a few successful "farewell" shows, the members of Girl in a Coma have decided it's not over.
Girl in a Coma is back. For real this time. And the storied San Antonio alt-rock trio has plans for new shows and music to prove it.

After two sold-out "farewell" shows at Paper Tiger last December, along with performances that same week in Austin and Houston, it was clear that there was still a nexus of energy around the band. Though the members might have thought they were done, the successful shows suggest that San Antonio isn't done with them.

"It feels like it's time," GIAC bassist Jenn Alva told the Current. "When we did the final shows, it was just pure fun." She added that "hearing and seeing the fans that have stuck around" caused her to think "we need to get back together."

Now, GIAC is officially reunited, and it's planning Texas shows for October and November, followed by a West Coast tour in January. The group is still finalizing dates in the Lone Star State, but it plans to include stops in McAllen, Corpus Christi, Houston, Dallas "and of course San Antonio," drummer Phanie Diaz said.

Diaz also revealed that a new album is in the works, which GIAC hopes to release next year. The band will incorporate a pair of previously unrecorded songs — "Here is Now" and "Invisible" — into its upcoming live shows. 

"Before our hiatus, we had a few songs that we were working on, and a couple that we were playing live," Alva told the Current. "So we will bring two of them back into the set."

Named after the song "Girlfriend in a Coma" by The Smiths, GIAC remains one of the best-known rock acts to come out of San Antonio in recent decades. During its dozen-year original run, the trio even had the chance to open for Smiths frontman Morrissey himself on a string of dates. It also shared stages with Tegan & Sarah, Social Distortion, Frank Black, the Go-Go's, the Pogues and others.

As perhaps the biggest stamp of approval possible for an all-female rock band, Joan Jett signed GIAC to Blackheart Records after seeing a performance at New York's Knitting Factory. The band released four studio albums for the label, starting with 2007's Both Before I'm Gone. The music video for the track "Road to Home" starred camp icon, cartoonishly augmented model and LGBTQ+ activist Amanda Lepore.

GIAC itself serves as a bastion of LGBTQ+ advocacy and representation. Both Alva and drummer Phanie Diaz are openly lesbian, and Alva is married. The Chicana band has also used its platform to speak out about immigration in songs including "Hope," from its 2011 Exits & All the Rest album.

The trio played what its members thought was its final concert at San Antonio's Taco Fest in 2018, announcing a month later that they were officially disbanding. Frontwoman Nina Diaz pursued a solo career and relocated to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Alva and Phanie Diaz, Nina's sister, stayed in San Antonio and formed Chicana punk band Fea. Both Nina's solo project and Fea will remain active during GIAC's triumphant return.

Between the upcoming GIAC tours, Fea plans to record its fourth album, according to Alva. Nina Diaz, who has since relocated back to San Antonio, will continue to focusing on her solo work as well, Alva added.

Though the band has been plagued with personal issues at times, Alva said this new era feels different.

"The girls and I are in a really good headspace, so there's no time like the present," she said.

