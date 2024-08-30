San Antonio native Christopher Cross playing Brackenridge Park fundraiser

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Steven Miller Yacht rock hitmaker Christopher Cross performs a concert.

Christopher Cross — the San Antonio native singer-songwriter with five Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe — is coming to Sunken Garden Theater to raise money for the place he first played 55 years ago.

The Alamo Heights graduate known for '70s and '80s chart-toppers such as “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind” will performing Dec. 4 in his former hometown to raise money for Brackenridge Park. The park is celebrating 125 years this year.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 6, one day before the 55th anniversary of Cross’ band Flash performing a back-to-school show at Sunken Garden in 1969. The group was on a bill that also included regional act Homer and local jazz trumpeter Heron B. Smith, who was murdered in 1981. Suggested donation for admission was $1.

Cross show in December will include a wide range of pricing from family-friendly to VIP. He'll be joined by special guests, including Mariachi Campanas de America.

The concert, which takes place on the day George W. Brackenridge bequeathed land in 1899 for what would become a 400-acre space for generations of San Antonians to spend time in nature.



Cross’ performance is hosted by Brackenridge Park Conservancy, a partnership between the city and the San Antonio Conservation Society, to raise money for the preservation and enhancement of the natural, historic, educational and recreational uses of the park.