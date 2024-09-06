TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country drop single ahead of new album

'Flow State' is the second single off the forthcoming album Everyone is Everyone.

By on Fri, Sep 6, 2024 at 2:20 pm

San Antonio's Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country are known for their oddball flavor of cosmic country.
Josh Huskin
San Antonio's Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country are known for their oddball flavor of cosmic country.
Garrett T. Capps and NASA Country have released a new single, "Flow State," ahead of the group's forthcoming sophomore album Everyone is Everyone.

Capps is a scion of San Antonio's cosmic country lineage, which started with Doug Sahm and later branched off to include boundary-pushing cowpunk and psychedelic acts from the Hickoids to the Butthole Surfers. 

Everyone is Everyone is the prequel to what Capps refers to as his "Shadows trilogy." That trio of releases includes his solo albums In the Shadows (Again) and All Right, All Night, followed by NASA Country's debut album, the anthemic, spaced-out 2022 release People are Beautiful.

Much like the title track of People are Beautiful, the name of Everyone is Everyone seems to espouse a radically limitless love for all mankind. This philosophy calls to mind an astronaut's first view of earth from space. Suddenly it's clear: we're all in this together on this precious, fragile orb.

Everyone is Everyone was recorded at Joe Treviño's Blue Cat Studios in Southtown. The album is being released by Spaceflight, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit label based in Austin.

"Flow State" was preceded by the album's first single "Ouray," which Capps describes as a "cosmic river jam."

The latest single opens with a sound bite in which a voice discusses liminal spaces — an apparent call for the listener to tune in, turn on and drop out. The recording is actually local artist and musician Fred Himes of Los Mescaleros giving the band a ghost tour of the Gunter Hotel last December.

The music kicks in with a driving rhythm that builds energy behind a mellow, J.J. Cale-esque melody. "Living my life in a flow state," Capps sings in the tune's zen-like opening line.

NASA Country, Capps' backing band, is composed of legendary San Antonio bass player Odie, jazz drummer Kory Cook, lead guitarist and urban farmer Torin Metz and Justin Boyd, the "Brian Eno of the group" who puts the cosmic in "cosmic country" with his modular synthesizer.

The band will throw a release party for Everyone is Everyone on Nov. 14 at the Lonesome Rose, of which Capps is proprietor. The show also will serve as the sixth-anniversary bash of the self-described "oldest honky tonk on the St. Mary's Strip." Capps and the band will share the stage with support acts Elnuh and Precious Gems.

Those who can't wait until November to see these galactic gauchos live will have a number of chances before then, including Sept. 26 in New Braunfels at the River Revival Fest and Oct. 10 at the Kerrville Folk Festival's Welcome Home Fest.

