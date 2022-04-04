Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Well-known Bandera, Texas music venue the 11th Street Cowboy Bar up for sale

The half-acre property is listed for nearly $1.5 million.

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 11:34 am

The 11th Street Cowboy Bar is up for sale. - INSTAGRAM / CABOTEXAS
Instagram / cabotexas
The 11th Street Cowboy Bar is up for sale.
Texas Hill Country music venue the 11th Street Cowboy Bar is on the sales block, signifying the end of founder James McGroarty’s reign over the  location.

In a news release, McGroarty cited health problems as the main reason for the sale.

Housed in an old, wood-framed building in nearby Bandera, Texas, the 11th Street Cowboy Bar was founded in 2006. It’s since become known for its family-friendly atmosphere and live music, featuring musical acts from the Texas Hill Country and beyond.

The half acre property, located at 305 11th Street in Bandera, is listed for nearly $1.5 million.


