AI-generated picture of San Antonio ladies feeding Charles Barkley churros goes viral

The image has garnered more than 16,000 likes and 1,300 comments since being posted on Facebook last week.

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 12:58 pm

click to enlarge Charles Barkley bites into a churro in front of the Alamo. - Facebook / Mark Burnett
Facebook / Mark Burnett
Charles Barkley bites into a churro in front of the Alamo.
An AI-generated image of basketball commentator Charles Barkley being fed churros by plus-sized women in front of the Alamo is making the rounds on social media.

The joke, of course, is that Barkley has made comments about San Antonio's "big ol' women" a running joke during appearances on TNT's Inside the NBA show. The not-exactly-slender commentator regularly chalks up the Alamo City's collective weight problem to churros — never mind the enchiladas or breakfast tacos.

It's unclear where the AI-generated pic originated, but it's gone viral after being posted on Spurs fan Mark Burnett's Facebook account last week. As of press time, the post has garnered more than 16,000 likes and 1,600 shares — along with 1,300 comments, many having a good laugh at the Round Mound of Rebound.

"I thought this was his guest appearance on The View," Facebook user Clifton Oliver commented.

Self-described chubby Spurs season ticket holder Bobbi Ann Levingston said she found the image "hilarious."


But not everyone is laughing.

"I just want to say Barkley was wrong, and I did not like his or Shaq's comments about dishing the beautiful women of San Antonio," Facebook user Joe Moreno chimed in. "Those are their opinions, not mine, and I have never found those comments amusing at all. I have nothing but respect."

Barkley has poked fun at the waistlines of San Antonio residents since at least 2010, when he declared on an episode of Inside the NBA that "they ain't go no skinny women down there."

Even so, the former NBA star's reign of terror against Alamo City residents may soon come to an end.

Media giants NBC, Disney, and Amazon are reportedly close to finalizing a $7 billion deal for the rights to the NBA's regular season, playoff, and Finals games, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The deal would reportedly generate $76 billion in media revenue over the next 11 years. However, it would likely spell the end for Inside the NBA, meaning Barkley would have to find another platform for his fat-shaming content.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

May 1, 2024

