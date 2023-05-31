VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

AI generates what a typical person from San Antonio might look like – and it's pretty spot on

The TikTok video posted by Texas Humor also included AI-generated images of people from Dallas, Houston and Lubbock.

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 2:23 pm

An AI generated the image above to show what it thinks a person from San Antonio looks like.
Screengrab / TikTok @TexasHumor
An AI generated the image above to show what it thinks a person from San Antonio looks like.
In a now-viral online clip, the TikTok account Texas Humor asked an artificial intelligence (AI) bot to generate photos of what it thinks people from different parts of Texas look like.

The machine did a surprisingly accurate job — especially with its image of a typical Alamo City resident.

Texas Humor's AI-created images show off Texans from a variety of locales, including not just SA but Houston, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Austin and Dallas along with the Texas A&M and Baylor University campuses.
@texashumor AI made an attempt at depicting what Texans from various cities look like. Think it was accurate? #texas #ai #texan #fyp ♬ Astro Beat - Staysee
For Texas A&M, the bot generated an image of a blonde female student wearing a maroon Aggie T-shirt with random sorority letters splayed across the front.

“I think her name is probably like Braxton or like Shane with a K or something like that, but definitely on brand,” the commentator in Texas Humor's video says.
An AI generated image of the typical Texas A&M student. Texas Humor speculates that her name could be Braxton or Shane.
Screengrab / TikTok @TexasHumor
An AI generated image of the typical Texas A&M student. Texas Humor speculates that her name could be Braxton or Shane.
The AI bot also did a good job of generating an image of the typical Austin tech-bro. The hipster in the video sports a fedora and a weird necklace that appears to be made out of sunglasses.
An AI generated image of what the typical Austin resident might look like.
Screengrab / TikTok @TexasHumor
An AI generated image of what the typical Austin resident might look like.
“Like, are those sunglasses, or is that some kind of weird pendant that he picked up and wears to drum circles?” the commentator queried. “Not really sure, but the neckline on that shirt really has been dragged out.”

As spot-on as those creations turned out, the AI’s image for someone from San Antonio might be the most impressive, creating an image of a middle-aged Latina rocking rhinestone-studded sunglasses, a straw sun hat and festive and colorful blouse.

“It generated this photo of this woman who looks like she’s on her way to go get one more Margarita the day after Fiesta,” Texas Humor's commentator quipped.

So far, the video has garnered nearly 90,000 likes and 5,000 shares.

Most of the TikTok users who left comments expressed shock at how accurate the images were.

“So AI has really studied Texas,” user @Mscyndy37 commented.

User @fuknrobin added, “The San Antonio one is on point.”

“Most of these are honestly quite accurate; it’s surprising how well AI knows Texas,”  user @louisfromtexas chimed in.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

