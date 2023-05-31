AI generates what a typical person from San Antonio might look like – and it's pretty spot on

The machine did a surprisingly accurate job — especially with its image of a typical Alamo City resident.
Texas Humor's AI-created images show off Texans from a variety of locales, including not just SA but Houston, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Austin and Dallas along with the Texas A&M and Baylor University campuses.
For Texas A&M, the bot generated an image of a blonde female student wearing a maroon Aggie T-shirt with random sorority letters splayed across the front.
“I think her name is probably like Braxton or like Shane with a K or something like that, but definitely on brand,” the commentator in Texas Humor's video says.
As spot-on as those creations turned out, the AI’s image for someone from San Antonio might be the most impressive, creating an image of a middle-aged Latina rocking rhinestone-studded sunglasses, a straw sun hat and festive and colorful blouse.
“It generated this photo of this woman who looks like she’s on her way to go get one more Margarita the day after Fiesta,” Texas Humor's commentator quipped.
So far, the video has garnered nearly 90,000 likes and 5,000 shares.
Most of the TikTok users who left comments expressed shock at how accurate the images were.
“So AI has really studied Texas,” user @Mscyndy37 commented.
User @fuknrobin added, “The San Antonio one is on point.”
“Most of these are honestly quite accurate; it’s surprising how well AI knows Texas,” user @louisfromtexas chimed in.
