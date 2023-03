Although Moses Rose's owner wants $17 million, he valued bar at $527,000 in tax document

click to enlarge Michael Karlis Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down a $4 million that includes relocation assistance from the Alamo Trust for his property, arguing it's worth far more.

Bar owner Vince Cantu, who recently refused a $4 million buyout from the state as part of the expansion of the Alamo Visitor Center, last year valued his property at around $500,000 in a Bexar County tax document, the Express-News reports Controversy has swirled around Cantu and his bar Moses Rose's Hideout, which local officials want to raze to make way for the $150 million visitor center and museum. In January, city council voted to approve eminent domain proceedings in hope of hastening a sale.The Alamo Trust, the nonprofit charged with acquiring Cantu's property, has offered $4 million — an offer that Cantu called far too low. However, recent property tax protest filings obtained by thereportedly show that Cantu estimated that it was worth far less.The Bexar County Appraisal District valued Cantu's bar at $908,990 last year, according to online property records. However, Cantu protested the estimate, arguing that his property was worth no more than $527,107, according to the daily.By June of last year, Cantu and Bexar County agreed that the property at 516 E. Houston St. had a taxable valuation of $888,000, thereports.Despite Cantu agreeing with the county that his property was worth under $1 million last summer, the bar owner has refused multiple offers from the Alamo Trust.Most recently, he rejected a $4 million offer that included relocation assistance and — contingent on him providing documentation — operating loss reimbursement caused by relocation, Alamo Trust Director of Communications Jonathan Huhn told theInstead, Cantu has demanded $17 million, telling the media that he might settle for $8 million.News of the apparently conflicting valuations comes days after Cantu, along with the Libertarian Party of Bexar County and This Is Texas Freedom Force, held a downtown rally to protest against the pending eminent domain takeover.Cantu was unavailable for comment on this story.