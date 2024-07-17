SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Analysis: Elon Musk is moving businesses to Texas because he doesn't give a shit about Texans

So far, Musk's Texas ventures haven't exactly been good neighbors. There's no reason to believe the others will be either.

By on Wed, Jul 17, 2024 at 9:45 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Elon Musk puts on his "deep thinker" face at a technology conference last year in Paris. (That's France, not Texas.) - Shutterstock / Frederic Legrand - COMEO
Shutterstock / Frederic Legrand - COMEO
Elon Musk puts on his "deep thinker" face at a technology conference last year in Paris. (That's France, not Texas.)
Editor's note: The following is a piece of opinion and analysis.

On Tuesday, billionaire Elon Musk declared he's moving the headquarters of his social media platform X and his space company SpaceX from California to Texas, triggering a flurry of high fives from the Lone Star State's Republican leaders.

“This cements Texas as the leader in space exploration,” Gov. Greg Abbott, who has a history of sphincter snorkeling Musk, gushed on his bestest buddy's very own social media platform.

Get real, Gov.

Anyone who thinks Musk, who's already personally relocated to Texas and plopped the HQ of his electric car company Tesla here in 2021, is making his latest proclamation because he loves Texas' people, culture, weather or beautiful outdoors needs to wake up and smell the bullshit.

To believe Musk, his decision to retreat further from the Golden State came because he was incensed that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law barring school districts from telling teachers that they must notify families if they learn a student has changed gender identity. 

“This is the final straw. Because of this law and many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California to Starbase, Texas,” Musk tweeted. “I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children.”

While Musk's excuse might draw applause from the far-right trolls who have become his cheering section as he has ruined Twitter ... oops, we mean X ... anyone paying even cursory attention to the billionaire's track record understands that it's not the real reason he's set his sights on Texas.

In reality, Musk couldn't muster up a wet fart about California parents, California kids or California schools. Instead, he's convinced Abbott's Texas offers the kind of corporations-are-always-right deregulation that will allow him to run his businesses free of obligations to workers, the environment, neighbors or, well, anyone else other than Elon Musk.

Need proof? Just look at the kind of good neighbor Musk's been since he planted SpaceX's launch facility — called Starbase — near Brownsville.

Last spring, a rocket test flight ignited fires in a nearby wildlife refuge, hurled chunks of metal and concrete thousands of yards and coated cars and homes miles away with powdery debris, according to an Express-News report. Neat!

In November of last year, SpaceX sought a regulatory permit to spew up to 200,000 gallons of treated waste and sewage water into a South Texas bay that was designated the state's first coastal nature preserve. Way to go!

More recently, whistleblowers at Musk's Boring Co. — yes, the same firm that issued a laughable proposal to build an underground tunnel between downtown San Antonio and the airport — complained to regulators that they'd been exposed to "life-threatening risks" during its projects. Sounds like a delightful place to work!

Despite Abbott's sycophantic eagerness to roll out the red carpet, it's hard to figure out how any of those things — much less the many other moral missteps Musk has made while striving to further bolster his personal fortune and fragile ego — bode well for his future as a sterling corporate citizen.

Elon, if you're hell bent on racing to the bottom, try Florida.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

In San Antonio mayor's race, Altamirano flush with funds, Pelaez running low

By Michael Karlis

Four candidates have officially entered the San Antonio mayoral race, including developer Robert Melvin, Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and District 9's John Courage.

Would-be Trump assassin wore San Antonio-area gun influencer's branded T-shirt during attack

By Michael Karlis

Former President Donald Trump raises his first during CPAC earlier this year.

San Antonio-area supermarket unveils ammunition vending machine

By Michael Karlis

The machine uses ID verification and facial recognition technology to ensure the buyer is at least 21-years-old, according to its manufacturer.

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy blames 'woke DEI quotas' for Trump assassination attempt

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy holds a press conference Iowa.

In San Antonio mayor's race, Altamirano flush with funds, Pelaez running low

By Michael Karlis

Four candidates have officially entered the San Antonio mayoral race, including developer Robert Melvin, Tech entrepreneur Beto Altamirano, District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez and District 9's John Courage.

UTSA Coach Jeff Traylor's son shielded fellow reporter from gunfire at Trump rally

By Stephanie Koithan

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally. Trump was the target of an assassination attempt over the weekend at a similar rally.

San Antonio police officer arrested on terroristic threat charge

By Michael Karlis

Police determined that a tip received Wednesday isn't credible.

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy blames 'woke DEI quotas' for Trump assassination attempt

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy holds a press conference Iowa.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us