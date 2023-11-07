Elon Musk's SpaceX wants to dump treated wastewater into South Texas preserve

The company has filed for a permit to eject up to 200,000 gallons of treated waste and sewage water into a bay that was designated Texas' first coastal preserve.

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 10:46 am

click to enlarge Starship rockets sit at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas. - Shutterstock / luckyluke007
Shutterstock / luckyluke007
Starship rockets sit at SpaceX's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.
After drawing environmentalists' ire this spring by raining debris from an exploded rocket over Port Isabel, billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX is now asking for permission to dump treated wastewater into a protected estuary overlooking South Padre Island.

SpaceX — based in the South Texas town of Boca Chica — has asked Texas regulators for permission to dump up to 200,000 gallons of treated waste and sewage water daily into South Bay, an aquatic system at the tip of the Laguna Madre, according to documents obtained by news site Border Report.

One of the few such hyper-saline bays in the world, South Bay was designated the state's first coastal preserve some four decades ago, Border Report notes. Because of its unusually high saltiness, the shallow body of water is home to "several endangered species of birds and sea turtles," according to the news organization.

In a permit application filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, SpaceX said it needs the option of unloading waste into South Bay because the company is expanding.

In paperwork obtained by Border Report, Musk's space exploration firm said it plans to treat and reuse as much of its wastewater as possible. However, “[i]n the unlikely event that 100% reuse cannot be accomplished, the reclaimed water will be discharged to segment #2493 – South Bay.”

TCEQ is now taking comments about SpaceX’s permit application, according to Border Report. As of last Thursday, the filing had racked up 155 comments, most of which oppose the project due to its potential environmental impact, the news site reports.

Mary Angela Branch, a board member of environmental group Save RGV, told Border Report the release of treated wastewater into the bay would be devastating to wildlife.

“The ecosystem here is shallow oyster beds, larvae beds. It’s a dolphin nursery and it supports every life form in this area — migratory birds and year-round birds," she said. "This eco-system will be destroyed by the nutrients and algal growth from treated wastewater."

TCEQ is still reviewing the application and accepting comments on the project at its website. Those interested in commenting must include permit number WQ0016342001, according to Border Report.

