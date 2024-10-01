SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Another poll shows Ted Cruz trailing Democratic challenger Colin Allred

The new poll comes a week after a Morning Consult survey showed Allred leading Cruz for the first time.

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 12:28 pm

click to enlarge Last month, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced it would funnel millions of dollars into U.S. Congressman Colin Allred's campaign to oust U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. - Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred (left) and Gage Skidmore (right)
Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred (left) and Gage Skidmore (right)
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, got bad news this week in the form of another poll showing his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, pulling head.

A Public Policy Polling/Clean and Prosperous America poll released Sunday shows Allred leading the Republican incumbent by a single point. The survey of 759 registered Texas voters put Allred with 47% support, compared to Cruz's 46%.

That lead is still within the poll's 3.5% margin of error, however.

A separate survey from Emerson College/The Hill showed Cruz leading Allred 49% to 45%. However, that poll also found 6% of voters remained undecided.

The numbers come a week after a Morning Consult poll showed Allred leading Cruz for the first time, 45% to 44%.

The possible change in momentum for Allred — a former NFL player turned North Texas congressman — occurs as the race enters the home stretch. Only about five weeks remain until election day.

Last month, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee announced it would funnel millions of dollars into Allred's campaign. What's more, progressive heavyweights U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Rep. Greg Casar and former congressman Beto O'Rourke are touring Central Texas to mobilize the state's youth vote.

