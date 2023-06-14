Anti-Ted Cruz PAC plans to raise millions of dollars to defeat the controversial senator in 2024

click to enlarge
The Lose Cruz PAC will fund any candidate running to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
A new anti-Ted Cruz political action committee dubbed the Lose Cruz PAC wants to raise millions of dollars to fund the campaigns of anyone running against Texas' controversial incumbent Republican senator, Axios reports
.
Cruz is one of the few vulnerable Republicans in the 2024 election cycle, boasting an approval rating of just 45%, according to April polling from the Texas Politics Project
. What’s more, he only won his seat during the 2018 midterms by a meager 2.6%
against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
This time, Cruz has even more political baggage potentially slowing him down, including his widely mocked trip to Cancun
while Texans endured Winter Storm Uri and his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection
.
So far, only Dallas Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred — a former NFL linebacker who landed his seat via a 2018 upset victory over Republican incumbent Pete Sessions — has officially announced a run against Cruz.
However, popular State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, a fierce gun control advocate since the mass shooting in Uvalde, a town in his district, has also reportedly said he wants to run against Cruz, according to people familiar with matter
.
According to Axios, the Lose Cruz PAC won't support any one candidate. Instead, it will finance any campaign running against Cruz. It's already backed by seven-figure funding, according to an NBC News report
.
The PAC wants to expand that into an eight-figure range ahead of the 2024 general election, organizers told Axios.
