Dallas Democrat Colin Allred officially announces run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Wikimedia Commons / Office of Congressman Colin Allred
Colin Allred speaks at a press conference in support of the Affordable Care Act.
It's official: the first Democrat has officially announced plans to oust U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024.
U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, will run against two-term Republican, according to a three-minute video shared Wednesday morning. Media speculation bubbled up Monday that the attorney and former NFL player would kick off his campaign this week.
In the clip, Allred — who played linebacker for the Tennessee Titans — shows footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection while he describes hearing the pro-Trump mob breaking glass in the U.S. Capitol.
"I texted my wife, 'Whatever happens, I love you.' Then I took off my jacket and got ready to take on anyone who came through that door," Allred says. "And Ted Cruz? He cheered on the mob then hid in a supply closet when they stormed the Capitol."
Allred landed his congressional seat via a 2018 upset victory over Republican incumbent Pete Sessions. Last November, Allred won reelection to a third term by 30 points, signaling an ability to appeal to voters in the conservative-leaning Dallas suburbs.
Cruz, an acerbic political presence who's increasingly tried to paint himself as a far-right populist, has served in the Senate since 2012. He narrowly held onto his seat in 2018 after former El Paso congressman Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat, came within 3 points of beating him.
Cruz's eagerness sow doubt about the validity of the 2020 election and the timing of his family getaway to Cancun during Winter Storm Uri, one of the worst natural disasters in Texas history, have damaged the incumbent's brand, political observers said.
Allred has also shown himself to be an effective fundraiser. The congressman ended the first quarter of this year with $2.2 million in cash, while Cruz had $3.3 million, according to a recent Texas Tribune report.
Someone close to State Sen. Roland Gutierrez has also said the San Antonio Democrat is considering a run against Cruz, according to a recent media report. A spokesperson for Gutierrez was unavailable for immediate comment.