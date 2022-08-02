Armed suspect in San Antonio car dealership standoff surrenders to police

click to enlarge Tommy Escobar An SAPD spokesman talks to the media near the car dealership where the standoff took place.

The standoff between police and a 34-year-old armed suspect who holed up inside a Northwest San Antonio auto dealership ended peacefully Monday afternoon with the man taken into custody.The suspect surrendered after negotiators were called to the scene at Red McCombs Superior Hyundai, where he closed himself in a room inside the dealership's body shop, according to San Antonio Police Department officials. No one was harmed, and no shots were fired.The man was a passenger in car pulled over by police for a traffic violation at around 11:45 a.m. As police approached, the suspect fled toward the dealership with a firearm, according to SAPD officials.

Everyone in the building was evacuated, according to police. SWAT and mental health units arrived with hostage negotiators during the standoff, which lasted several hours.

Police confirmed that the suspect's family members also were called to the scene. A woman related to the suspect passed out and was treated by EMS.

Police haven't released the man's identity or the nature of the traffic violation. The car's 26-year-old driver was released at the scene.