Assclown Alert: Melting down over Pride Month with U.S. Rep. Chip Roy

Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

In his latest anti-woke tantrum, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy last month threatened to slash the defense budget because he's pissed that the Air Force — in common with myriad other federal agencies and consumer brands — is recognizing Pride Month.

Roy, a Republican whose district includes parts of San Antonio and Austin, told Fox News he wants the GOP to yank its support for a must-pass military funding bill after he saw an Air Force memo detailing the branch's LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

"What's next, rainbow uniforms during pride month [sic]?" Roy said in his statement to the cable network. "The Air Force and Defense Department sanctions this ridiculous use of taxpayer dollars and then expects members of Congress who represent Americans who are livid about this stuff to green light an $800 billion plus DOD budget. If DOD doesn't put a stop to these kinds of divisive — and frankly embarrassing — DOD events, Republicans should pull support for this year's [National Defense Authorization Act]."

Roy, a former staffer for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, is no stranger to anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and political bomb-throwing.

Last December, the congressman blasted the 12 GOP senators who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act as "stupid or deceitful." He also tried to adjourn the House rather than allow a vote on aid to Ukraine.

The Air Force's "ridiculous use of taxpayer dollars" that's got Roy's panties in a wad?

A May 3 memo cited by Fox News shows that the branch allows base commanders to plan "appropriate" activities to celebrate Pride Month at their installations. Roy's office reportedly provided Fox with a flyer showing that Robins Air Force Base in Georgia will hold a "Pride Game Night," a Unity in Diversity Color Run and a panel discussion on LGBTQ+ history.

"During this time, we celebrate the progress we have made towards inclusivity, commemorate the contributions of LGBTQ+ Americans, and recognize the obstacles they have faced and overcome along the way," Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Alex Wagner and Diversity and Inclusion Director Marianne P. Malizia wrote in the memo shared by Fox.

The only thing "divisive" and "embarrassing" to see here is another outburst by Roy, a career assclown who's racked up way too many appearances in this column.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed