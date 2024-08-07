WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Assclown Alert: Railing against sin with recently arrested North Texas pastor Terren L. Dames

The pastor, who accused transgender people of 'spitting in God's face,' was busted as part of a police prostitution sting.

By on Wed, Aug 7, 2024 at 4:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Terren L. Dames strikes a pose during a sermon when he was pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship. - YouTube Screen Capture / North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship
YouTube Screen Capture / North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship
Terren L. Dames strikes a pose during a sermon when he was pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship.
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

As senior pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship, Terren L. Dames has directed fiery rhetoric at transgender people and Christians who support them, using a 2022 sermon to claim they “spit in God’s face.”

“We so-called ‘Christians’ who stand up and condone this evil immorality, we’re cursing God to his face and saying, ‘Your image is disgusting! I will twist it how I want it to be!’” Dames said in that sermon, shared online by The Friendly Atheist blog.

“We’re living in a place that’s bringing down the same thing that happened in Sodom and Gomorrah,” the pastor continued.

Sadly, those kind of hateful claims appear to all to common among evangelical pastors and right-wing politicians. And all too often they bring to mind the Biblical lesson of “Judge not, lest be judged.”

That seems to apply in the case of Dames, who was swept up in a police bust earlier this summer arranged to crack down on human trafficking, Dallas-Fort Worth TV station Fox4 reports. The Friendly Atheist was the first to link that report back to Dames’ anti-trans screed.

A Plano police officer posing as a prostitute placed an online ad on a site often used solicit sex for cash, according to an arrest affidavit cited by Fox4. Dames contacted the number on May 2 and offered $150 for “full service” — a slang term for … you know … getting full service, the station also reports.

Dames was arrested after showing up at the hotel where he agreed to meet the police officer and now faces felony charges, Fox4 reports, again citing police records.

The assclown was removed from his church position in May due to “moral failure,” according to Fox4.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Assclown Alert articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's USAA to pay $64.2 million to settle claim it overcharged service members

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Cost of proposed San Antonio sports district could be as high as $4 billion

By Michael Karlis

The proposed sports district, dubbed "Porject Marvel" by city officials, would be located at Hemisfair near the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Bexar County GOP accuses Democrat of changing name to appeal to Latino voters

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Republican Party Chairwoman Kris Coons points to a copy of a document showing that Democrat Kristian Carranza legally changed her last name in 2023.

San Antonio Democrat chastised for changing her name has used it professionally since 2015

By Michael Karlis

Democrat Kristian Carranza (left) is running against Republican incumbent John Lujan (right) to represent Texas House District 118.

San Antonio Democrat chastised for changing her name has used it professionally since 2015

By Michael Karlis

Democrat Kristian Carranza (left) is running against Republican incumbent John Lujan (right) to represent Texas House District 118.

Texas schools got billions in federal pandemic relief. It is coming to an end as the school year starts.

By Jaden Edison, The Texas Tribune

Students at Lorenzo G. Alarcon Elementary School this summer open boxes of school supplies paid for with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds in San Elizario.

There’s reason to doubt the numbers San Antonio leaders will use to tout a sports district

By Heywood Sanders

One of the consultants linked to Project Marvel did the initial forecasts for the city-financed Grand Hyatt.

Texas is among the worst states for distracted drivers, new study finds

By Suzanne Townsend

On average, 3,132 people die in fatal crashes involving distracted drivers each year, according to a new study.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us