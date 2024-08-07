Assclown Alert: Railing against sin with recently arrested North Texas pastor Terren L. Dames

click to enlarge YouTube Screen Capture / North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship Terren L. Dames strikes a pose during a sermon when he was pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship.

As senior pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship, Terren L. Dames has directed fiery rhetoric at transgender people and Christians who support them, using a 2022 sermon to claim they “spit in God’s face.”

“We so-called ‘Christians’ who stand up and condone this evil immorality, we’re cursing God to his face and saying, ‘Your image is disgusting! I will twist it how I want it to be!’” Dames said in that sermon, shared online by The Friendly Atheist blog.

“We’re living in a place that’s bringing down the same thing that happened in Sodom and Gomorrah,” the pastor continued.

Sadly, those kind of hateful claims appear to all to common among evangelical pastors and right-wing politicians. And all too often they bring to mind the Biblical lesson of “Judge not, lest be judged.”

That seems to apply in the case of Dames, who was swept up in a police bust earlier this summer arranged to crack down on human trafficking, Dallas-Fort Worth TV station Fox4 reports. The Friendly Atheist was the first to link that report back to Dames’ anti-trans screed.

A Plano police officer posing as a prostitute placed an online ad on a site often used solicit sex for cash, according to an arrest affidavit cited by Fox4. Dames contacted the number on May 2 and offered $150 for “full service” — a slang term for … you know … getting full service, the station also reports.

Dames was arrested after showing up at the hotel where he agreed to meet the police officer and now faces felony charges, Fox4 reports, again citing police records.

The assclown was removed from his church position in May due to “moral failure,” according to Fox4.